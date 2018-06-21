Receiver Eric Decker makes pitch to join Patriots

Free agent wide receiver Eric Decker made a public pitch to the Patriots Wednesday, noting he thinks he’d be a “good fit’’ with the team during an interview on Sirius XM NFL Radio.

Free Agent WR @EricDecker87: I think the #Patriots would be a good fit and being drafted by Josh McDaniels in Denver. I talked with New England last year during the Free Agency process in June. That is always an option that I would definitely love to entertain. pic.twitter.com/t47ylZqqrB — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 20, 2018

Decker hit free agency in March after one season with the Titans, but has yet to find a team in 2018.

Decker said he talked with the Patriots last year before ultimately signing with Tennessee. He was a Jet before he was a Titan, so he may have caught New England’s eye during his time in the AFC East. He also noted he played for Josh McDaniels in Denver during his first year in the NFL.

Decker, 31, said he wants to join a contender. He caught 54 passes for 563 yards and a touchdown for the Titans last season.

“At this point in my career, I want to go somewhere where I can compete for a Super Bowl and be in a good system and be with a quarterback that my skill set would be an addition to the team,’’ he said.

Wide receiver is not a glaring need for the Patriots, though Malcolm Mitchell’s availability and Julian Edelman’s suspension create lingering questions at the position, though Edelman plays a vastly different role than the 6-foot-3-inch Decker would hypothetically be able to fill. The Patriots still have Chris Hogan, Jordan Matthews, Kenny Britt, and Cordarrelle Patterson to turn to.