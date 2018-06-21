Receiver Eric Decker makes pitch to join Patriots

"I think the Patriots would be a good fit."

Eric Decker
Eric Decker warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions. –AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
By
8:00 AM

Free agent wide receiver Eric Decker made a public pitch to the Patriots Wednesday, noting he thinks he’d be a “good fit’’ with the team during an interview on Sirius XM NFL Radio.

Decker hit free agency in March after one season with the Titans, but has yet to find a team in 2018.

Decker said he talked with the Patriots last year before ultimately signing with Tennessee. He was a Jet before he was a Titan, so he may have caught New England’s eye during his time in the AFC East. He also noted he played for Josh McDaniels in Denver during his first year in the NFL.

Advertisement

Decker, 31, said he wants to join a contender. He caught 54 passes for 563 yards and a touchdown for the Titans last season.

“At this point in my career, I want to go somewhere where I can compete for a Super Bowl and be in a good system and be with a quarterback that my skill set would be an addition to the team,’’ he said.

Wide receiver is not a glaring need for the Patriots, though Malcolm Mitchell’s availability and Julian Edelman’s suspension create lingering questions at the position, though Edelman plays a vastly different role than the 6-foot-3-inch Decker would hypothetically be able to fill. The Patriots still have Chris Hogan, Jordan Matthews, Kenny Britt, and Cordarrelle Patterson to turn to.

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Celtics rumor roundup: The latest on Boston's plans for the 2018 NBA Draft June 21, 2018 | 8:52 AM
Phillies fan
MLB
Flying hot dog launched by mascot injures fan June 21, 2018 | 6:29 AM
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 20: David Price #24 of the Boston Red Sox reacts to giving up a solo home run to Robbie Grossman #36 of the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game on June 20, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Two homers off of David Price help Twins beat Red Sox, 4-1 June 20, 2018 | 11:33 PM
Luka Doncic
NBA
A look at Luka Doncic, the top international prospect in the 2018 NBA Draft June 20, 2018 | 8:18 PM
Cordarrelle Patterson
Sports Q
Which sleeper will be a major contributor to the Patriots? June 20, 2018 | 3:17 PM
Croatia
Soccer
Croatia coach says playing against Lionel Messi and Argentina will be the 'easiest game for us' June 20, 2018 | 3:04 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart: 'There are more important things than basketball' June 20, 2018 | 3:04 PM
US Open Golf Phil Mickelson
Golf
Phil Mickelson apologizes 4 days after hitting moving ball June 20, 2018 | 2:58 PM
Soccer
England coach dislocates shoulder while running June 20, 2018 | 2:47 PM
Austin Watson
NHL
Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson charged with domestic assault June 20, 2018 | 1:59 PM
Nicklas Backstrom, Brett Connolly, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Alex Ovechkin
Bruins
Capitals will raise their Stanley Cup banner on Oct. 3 against Bruins June 20, 2018 | 1:31 PM
John Oliveira, the first eSports competitor to officially represent the New England Revolution in the FIFA video game.
Soccer
How a local student became the Revs' first eSports FIFA competitor June 20, 2018 | 12:41 PM
Rodney Harrison
Patriots
What Rodney Harrison had to say about Julian Edelman's PED suspension June 20, 2018 | 11:38 AM
Kevin Garnett Mo Bamba
NBA
'For me to not only be able to talk to KG, but to work out with him, it means the world to me' June 20, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Dwight Howard
NBA
Hornets reportedly agree to trade Dwight Howard to Nets for Timofey Mozgov June 20, 2018 | 11:14 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
NBA
The NBA will return to London in January June 20, 2018 | 11:00 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Did Tom Brady give an insinuation about his retirement plans? June 20, 2018 | 9:36 AM
Patriots Fans
Patriots
Is it still fun to be a Patriots fan? June 20, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Paul Pierce draft
NBA
The all-time NBA draft: The best pick from every slot June 20, 2018 | 2:29 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Eduardo Escobar sparks Twins past Chris Sale and the Red Sox, 6-2 June 20, 2018 | 12:58 AM
Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia is not close to returning to the Red Sox June 19, 2018 | 11:00 PM
Mike Krzyzewski Duke
Celtics
What Mike Krzyzewski had to say about Jayson Tatum's rookie season June 19, 2018 | 6:04 PM
Bruce Cassidy Patrice Bergeron
Bruins
Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy, Patrice Bergeron in Vegas for NHL Awards June 19, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Brighton- 06/19/18- The Boston Celtics held a grand opening of their new practice facilty, the Auerbach Center on Guest Street. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(lmetro)
Celtics
9 photos from the Celtics' brand-new practice facility June 19, 2018 | 4:18 PM
A worker finishes the paint for the New England Patriots logo at Gillette Stadium in 2017.
Patriots
An Illinois school changed its Patriots logo after student complaints June 19, 2018 | 3:13 PM
Saudi World Cup Plane Incident
Soccer
Saudi Arabia coach says players 'were all calm' when their plane's engine caught fire June 19, 2018 | 2:47 PM
Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward
Sports Q
What will the Celtics lineup look like on opening night? June 19, 2018 | 2:36 PM
Madden NFL
Patriots
Where the Patriots rank in the leaked Madden 19 player ratings June 19, 2018 | 2:33 PM
Robby Scott
Red Sox
Red Sox recall lefty Robby Scott, send Justin Haley to Pawtucket June 19, 2018 | 1:00 PM
Atlanta Dream
NBA
7,000 mile 'self-inflicted' road trip taking its toll on the Atlanta Dream June 19, 2018 | 12:41 PM