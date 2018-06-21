Morning sports update: Willie McGinest thinks Tom Brady will ‘walk-off’ and retire if the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII

"I think there’ll be a walk-off if he wins this year."

Willie McGinest Patriots
Former New England linebacker Willie McGinest is inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2015. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Tom Brady has long maintained, and appeared to confirm this week, that he intends to play until age 45. That being said, one of his former teammates believes those plans will change if the Patriots are victorious on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta.

Willie McGinest, who won three Super Bowls alongside Brady in New England, said the Patriots quarterback will call it a career if he wins a sixth Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIII.

“I think there’ll be a walk-off if he wins this year, the Super Bowl,” McGinest said on the Dave Dameshek Football Program. “It won’t be 45 years old. I think he’ll walk off and say ‘the game’s been amazing to me and now I’m going to figure something else out.’”

The former outside linebacker was asked if Brady would have hung up his cleats had the Patriots edged the Philadelphia Eagles this year.

“I think there was a chance,” McGinest responded.

McGinest actually had an interesting role in extending Brady’s career and shaping his post-football plans. In 2004, he introduced Brady to the trainer he was working with at the time — one Alex Guerrero. The quarterback and the trainer are now, of course, partners at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center and Brady has said he plans on spending time in his “next life” educating others about nutrition and injury prevention.

