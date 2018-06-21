Morning sports update: Willie McGinest thinks Tom Brady will ‘walk-off’ and retire if the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII

Robbie Grossman and Max Kepler both homered off David Price to lead the Twins to a 4-1 win over the Red Sox. Boston went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position on Wednesday night. The 2018 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Willie McGinest thinks Tom Brady will ‘walk-off’ and retire if the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII

Tom Brady has long maintained, and appeared to confirm this week, that he intends to play until age 45. That being said, one of his former teammates believes those plans will change if the Patriots are victorious on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta.

Advertisement

Willie McGinest, who won three Super Bowls alongside Brady in New England, said the Patriots quarterback will call it a career if he wins a sixth Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIII.

“I think there’ll be a walk-off if he wins this year, the Super Bowl,” McGinest said on the Dave Dameshek Football Program. “It won’t be 45 years old. I think he’ll walk off and say ‘the game’s been amazing to me and now I’m going to figure something else out.’”

The former outside linebacker was asked if Brady would have hung up his cleats had the Patriots edged the Philadelphia Eagles this year.

“I think there was a chance,” McGinest responded.

McGinest actually had an interesting role in extending Brady’s career and shaping his post-football plans. In 2004, he introduced Brady to the trainer he was working with at the time — one Alex Guerrero. The quarterback and the trainer are now, of course, partners at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center and Brady has said he plans on spending time in his “next life” educating others about nutrition and injury prevention.

Celtics rumor roundup: The latest on Boston’s plans for the 2018 NBA Draft: The Celtics hold the 27th pick in Thursday’s draft. According to reports, the team is interested in trading up into the lottery and are considered a “dark horse” to acquire the No. 3 overall pick. (Boston.com)

Advertisement

Flying hot dog launched by mascot injures fan: At Monday night’s Phillies game, the Phillie Phanatic mascot brought out his hot dog launcher and sent a frankfurter flying into Kathy McVay’s face. The fan, who was sitting near home plate, now has a black eye.

“It just came out of nowhere. And hard,” she said. (Boston.com)

Marcus Smart isn’t too concerned about his free agency: Smart, a restricted free agent, believes he will be a Boston Celtic next season, but his No. 1 focus right now is on his mother, Camellia, who was diagnosed with cancer in April.

“There are more important things than basketball,” Smart said. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight: