Patriots sign top draft pick Isaiah Wynn

Wynn’s contract projects to be worth $11.4 million over four years.

Isaiah Wynn
Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn celebrates with fans after defeating Kentucky. –AP Photo/John Bazemore
By
5:24 PM

The Patriots locked up their top pick from this year’s draft Friday, signing offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn to his rookie contract.

New England picked the former Georgia Bulldog with the No. 23 selection in the draft, the first of the team’s two first-round picks. The second first-rounder, running back Sony Michel, remains unsigned.

Wynn’s contract projects to be worth $11.4 million over four years, with all or nearly all of it guaranteed, according to the league’s rookie wage scale. Some guarantees and bonuses are determined through negotiations between teams and agents, but there is little wiggle room. Wynn is right in the range where contracts stop being fully guaranteed.

Advertisement

No. 22 overall pick Rashaan Evans got a fully guaranteed contract from the Titans, but No. 24 pick D.J. Moore did not, according to Over The Cap.

Of New England’s nine-player draft class, only Michel remains unsigned. Unsigned draft picks are able to participate in anything and everything up until training camp, so expect Michel to sign sometime before then.

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Russia Soccer WCup Mexico
Soccer
Mexico fans try new chant after old one got them into trouble June 22, 2018 | 2:41 PM
Robert Williams
Celtics
Newest Celtic Robert Williams sounds ready to dive into the NBA June 22, 2018 | 1:02 PM
Jerome Robinson 2018 NBA Draft
Celtics
Chad Finn: Who might the Celtics have picked at No. 8, and other thoughts June 22, 2018 | 12:57 PM
Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen at the 2014 FIFA World Cup Final between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014.
Soccer
Gisele was pretty pumped for Brazil's dramatic World Cup win June 22, 2018 | 11:55 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
What experts are saying about new Celtics forward Robert Williams June 22, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Danny Ainge 'had no idea' he was live on air when he revealed the Celtics' pick to Terry Rozier June 22, 2018 | 10:00 AM
Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Rudy Gay
NBA
What the San Antonio Spurs had to say about their fractured relationship with Kawhi Leonard June 22, 2018 | 9:12 AM
Steven Wright Red Sox
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Mariners-Red Sox series June 22, 2018 | 8:14 AM
Villanova's Mikal Bridges is greeted by friends and family after he was picked 10th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers during the first round of the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
NBA
A mom's fairytale draft was instantly shattered by her employer, the 76ers June 22, 2018 | 2:29 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
5 things to know about new Celtics forward Robert Williams June 22, 2018 | 1:33 AM
Bruce Brown Jr.
NBA
Boston native Bruce Brown falls to Pistons June 22, 2018 | 12:05 AM
Jerome Robinson 2018 NBA Draft
NBA
BC’s Jerome Robinson drafted 13th overall by Clippers June 21, 2018 | 10:30 PM
Robert Williams
Celtics
The Celtics select Robert Williams with 27th pick in 2018 NBA Draft June 21, 2018 | 10:21 PM
2018 draft prospects pose for a picture before the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
NBA
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski became a master of synonyms with his draft night ‘Woj Bombs’ June 21, 2018 | 9:38 PM
DeAndre Ayton Phoenix Suns
NBA
Phoenix Suns select Deandre Ayton with first pick in 2018 NBA Draft June 21, 2018 | 8:09 PM
Luka Doncic
NBA
Mavs swap picks with Hawks to get Luka Doncic June 21, 2018 | 8:08 PM
Brad Stevens during the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics
Brad Stevens gave an update on Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving June 21, 2018 | 7:58 PM
2018 NBA Draft
Celtics
Live updates from the 2018 NBA Draft June 21, 2018 | 6:30 PM
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 21: Rick Porcello #22 of the Boston Red Sox delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game on June 21, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Porcello allows 1 hit through 7; Red Sox beat Twins 9-2 June 21, 2018 | 4:29 PM
Danny Ainge announcing free agent Gordon Hayward joining team.
Celtics
Chad Finn: The Celtics can do almost anything tonight, but they shouldn’t June 21, 2018 | 4:00 PM
Devin McCourty
Patriots
Devin McCourty adds his voice to NFL players calling for Trump's help in addressing systematic injustices June 21, 2018 | 12:53 PM
Boston, MA - 6/20/1975: Eusebio and Pele pose together at Nickerson Field at Boston University in Boston on June 20, 1975. (Dan Goshtigian/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 140530_MJ_021
Soccer
'Those people were wild': Remember the time rowdy Boston fans injured Pelé? June 21, 2018 | 12:42 PM
David Ortiz
David Ortiz
David Ortiz, Torii Hunter to manage in All-Star Futures Game June 21, 2018 | 12:36 PM
Fall River's soccer team during the 1920s.
Soccer
American Menace: When Fall River ruled U.S. soccer June 21, 2018 | 11:54 AM
Boston Celtics
Celtics
There’s a growing belief Celtics will stay where they are in the draft June 21, 2018 | 10:54 AM
Willie McGinest Patriots
Patriots
Willie McGinest thinks Tom Brady will 'walk-off' and retire if the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII June 21, 2018 | 9:27 AM
Jack Edwards NESN
Media
Jack Edwards to remain with NESN as Bruins play-by-play voice June 21, 2018 | 9:18 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Here's the latest on the Celtics' plans for tonight's NBA Draft June 21, 2018 | 8:52 AM
Eric Decker
Patriots
'I think the Patriots would be a good fit' June 21, 2018 | 8:00 AM
Phillies fan
MLB
Flying hot dog launched by mascot injures fan June 21, 2018 | 6:29 AM