Patriots sign top draft pick Isaiah Wynn

The Patriots locked up their top pick from this year’s draft Friday, signing offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn to his rookie contract.

New England picked the former Georgia Bulldog with the No. 23 selection in the draft, the first of the team’s two first-round picks. The second first-rounder, running back Sony Michel, remains unsigned.

Wynn’s contract projects to be worth $11.4 million over four years, with all or nearly all of it guaranteed, according to the league’s rookie wage scale. Some guarantees and bonuses are determined through negotiations between teams and agents, but there is little wiggle room. Wynn is right in the range where contracts stop being fully guaranteed.

No. 22 overall pick Rashaan Evans got a fully guaranteed contract from the Titans, but No. 24 pick D.J. Moore did not, according to Over The Cap.

Of New England’s nine-player draft class, only Michel remains unsigned. Unsigned draft picks are able to participate in anything and everything up until training camp, so expect Michel to sign sometime before then.