ESPN says appeal of Julian Edelman’s suspension will be heard Monday

NFL officials on Monday will hear Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman’s appeal of his four-game suspension, according to ESPN.

Sources told ESPN that Edelman would “mount a vigorous defense.’’

Edelman was hit with a four-game suspension last month for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. If the suspension is upheld, he would not be able to play until an Oct. 4 game against the Colts at Gillette Stadium.

Edelman released a statement once news of the suspension became public. “I am very sorry — I don’t know what happened,’’ he wrote.