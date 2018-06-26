Morning sports update: Bill Polian says NFL players are ‘solely and completely’ responsible for everything they put in their body

"No excuses."

Bill Polian
Former Indianapolis Colts general manager Bill Polian said NFL players are 'solely and completely' responsible for everything they put in their body. –AP Photo/Darron Cummings
By
9:41 AM

Brad Stevens and Jayson Tatum were not handed the Coach of the Year or Rookie of the Year trophies at the NBA Awards on Monday night. Dwane Casey and Ben Simmons won the respective awards, while James Harden took home MVP. The Red Sox face the Angels at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Bill Polian on Julian Edelman: Players are ‘solely and completely’ responsible for everything they put in their body

Julian Edelman reportedly plans to appeal his four-game suspension by arguing the NFL mishandled his test results and that the substance he tested positive for wasn’t recognized by the league’s testers. According to Bill Polian, there are some flaws in that plan.

Advertisement

The former Indianapolis Colts general manager explained the NFL’s policy is collectively bargained between the Player’s Association and the NFL. He noted the policy is administered by a neutral third party and handled by arbitration, so “there’s no commissioner [as] judge, jury, and executioner — none of that.”

“Secondly, players are responsible solely and completely for everything they put in their body,” Polian said on ESPN. “There are no exceptions to that. Third, if there is a substance that they cannot recognize, that would be a red flag.”

After news of Edelman’s suspension broke, Sports Illustrated reported the wide receiver’s positive test was triggered by a substance that wasn’t immediately recognizable to the testers. That will be a central part of his defense, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, along with the issue that the NFL made mistakes in handling his results.

“Chain of custody is a dicey argument,” Polian said. “Everyone argues that. The only one I ever knew that won it is Richard Sherman in 2012.”

As for the issue of the unknown substance, Polian acknowledged that’s a “little more unknown.”

“But it’s important to remember that the bedrock guideline of the policy is a player is responsible himself for everything he puts in his body,” he said. “No excuses.”

Advertisement

Will Robert Williams develop into a Clint Capela clone for the Celtics?: Assuming Brad Stevens and the Celtics veterans can mold the first round pick into a responsible pro, John Karalis writes, there is a lot to be excited about. Williams has a similar frame and game to Houston Rockets center Clint Capela, but will he be able to make the transition to the NBA? (Boston.com)

Is it time to say goodbye to Jackie Bradley Jr.?: Right now, Bradley Jr’s job performance suggests that it shouldn’t be his job at all. But Chad Finn isn’t ready to abandon him just yet. He still plays incredible defense and there isn’t a viable alternative waiting in the wings. (Boston.com)

Bill Russell flips off Charles Barkley at the NBA Awards: Last year, Russell stood beside his fellow NBA big men and told them he would still kick their behind. This year he let his middle finger do the talking.

“I can’t help myself whenever I see Charles it just is pure instinct,” the Celtics legend said. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight:

TOPICS: Patriots Julian Edelman
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
J.D. Martinez Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Red Sox power rankings: Which player is most responsible for the success of Alex Cora’s inaugural season? June 26, 2018 | 8:57 AM
Matt Barnes
Sports Q
Who has been the Red Sox' most unsung player this season? June 26, 2018 | 7:39 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
Will Robert Williams develop into a Clint Capela clone for the Celtics? June 26, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens, Jayson Tatum go home empty-handed at the NBA Awards June 26, 2018 | 1:32 AM
Bill Russell
Celtics
Bill Russell flips off Charles Barkley at the NBA Awards June 25, 2018 | 11:06 PM
Triston Casas
Red Sox
Red Sox top draft pick Triston Casas suffers thumb injury June 25, 2018 | 5:59 PM
Brad Wanamaker
Celtics
Celtics reportedly 'finalizing' deal with EuroLeague guard Brad Wanamaker June 25, 2018 | 4:53 PM
Chris Herren
College Sports
Chris Herren Jr. to play for BC men’s basketball in 2018-19 June 25, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Adam Rippon
National
The athletes in ESPN's Body Issue include Adam Rippon and a 63-year-old golf legend June 25, 2018 | 3:08 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Red Sox
Is it time to say goodbye to Jackie Bradley Jr.? June 25, 2018 | 2:31 PM
David Ortiz
Red Sox
David Ortiz signs multiyear deal with Fox Sports as studio analyst June 25, 2018 | 1:05 PM
UConn Kevin Ollie
College Sports
UConn president says Kevin Ollie had pattern of breaking NCAA rules and committing serious violations June 25, 2018 | 12:35 PM
Soccer
Nigeria defender's main goal is to 'make it Messi's last World Cup game' June 25, 2018 | 12:17 PM
Fernando Santos
Soccer
Iranian fans attempt to disrupt Portugal's sleep at hotel June 25, 2018 | 10:35 AM
Tom Brady Julian Edelman
Patriots
Tom Brady shares video of him working out with Julian Edelman June 25, 2018 | 9:51 AM
Slap Out Epilepsy Hockey Clinic
Local
Chanda Gunn leads Charlie McAvoy and host of hockey stars in trying to 'Slap Out Epilepsy' June 25, 2018 | 9:47 AM
John Tavares
NHL
Islanders star center John Tavares is reportedly interested in meeting with the Bruins June 25, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Ben Simmons Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Who should win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award? June 25, 2018 | 8:34 AM
Brazil fans, from left, Minele Freitas, Gilbert Almeida and Wallace Freitas celebrate a goal while watching the World Cup soccer game against Costa Rica at a cafe in Framingham, Mass., Friday, June 22, 2018. Brazil defeated Costa Rica 2-0. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Soccer
5 things to know as the World Cup escalates June 25, 2018 | 8:04 AM
Soccer
A 'real menace' kangaroo stops play during an Australian woman's soccer match June 25, 2018 | 4:50 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
ESPN says appeal of Julian Edelman’s suspension will be heard Monday June 25, 2018 | 12:47 AM
Travelers Championship Golf
Golf
Bubba Watson shoots 63 to rally for 3rd Travelers Championship title June 24, 2018 | 7:20 PM
Daniel Robertson, right, scores on a single by Willy Adames as Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez fields a wide throw during the fourth inning Friday.
MLB
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez likely to DL June 24, 2018 | 7:13 PM
Jake Bauers, center, celebrates with teammates after his walkoff home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Chasen Shreve during the 12th inning Sunday.
MLB
Rays sweep Yankees, giving Sox some help in division June 24, 2018 | 5:58 PM
England World Cup
Soccer
What if your World Cup team is tied when group play ends? June 24, 2018 | 5:14 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez takes off his batting helmet after grounding out with bases loaded during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, at Fenway Park in Boston. The Red Sox have designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment to make room for Dustin Pedroia on the 25-man roster as he returns from the disabled list.
Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez not under federal investigation June 24, 2018 | 4:44 PM
Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers against the Mariners during the first inning Sunday.
Red Sox
Chris Sale dominates as Red Sox blank Mariners June 24, 2018 | 3:43 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez takes the throw at first base on an RBI single by the Mariners' Kyle Seager during the fourth inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Without Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts, Sox drop game to Mariners June 23, 2018 | 10:34 PM
In this March 26, 2018 photo Calgary Flames' Dougie Hamilton waits for the puck to drop during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles. The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired Hamilton as part of a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames at the NHL draft. Carolina got Hamilton, winger Micheal Ferland and prospect Adam Fox from Calgary for center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Noah Hanifin.
Bruins
Former Bruins draft pick Dougie Hamilton en route to Carolina June 23, 2018 | 4:57 PM
Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates beside Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio, left, at the end of the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday.
Soccer
Mexican soccer fans and pride marchers mingle in celebration June 23, 2018 | 3:11 PM