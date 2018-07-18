Three Boston teams named to Forbes World’s 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams

No NHL franchises made the list.

Robert Kraft
Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots football team and chief executive officer of the Kraft Group, arrives at the Sun Valley Resort for the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference. Every July, some of the world's wealthiest and most powerful business people in media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort. –Drew Angerer/Getty Images
By
4:04 PM

In Forbes annual World’s Most Valuable Sports Teams list, the NFL led the way with 29 teams making the list, followed by basketball, soccer, and baseball. The Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals were the only NFL franchises not to make the 50-team cut. No NHL franchises made the list.

For the third consecutive year, the Dallas Cowboys earned the title of most valuable sports team with a value of $4.8 billion. The five-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, were the second-ranked NFL team, and appear sixth overall on the list with a total value of $3.7 billion. For the second year in a row, the Patriots are ranked sixth, but the team has increased its total worth from $3.4 billion a year ago.

Advertisement

Despite having baseball’s best record, the Red Sox have fallen three spots from last year’s rankings of sports teams and are ranked No. 19, valued at $2.8 billion. The once third-ranked MLB team has now fallen to fifth overall behind the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and San Francisco Giants.

The Celtics finished ranked at No. 27 with a total value of $2.5 billion, which places them fifth overall in terms of NBA franchises. The Celtics are three spots higher than they were on last year’s list and have increased their worth by $3 million.

TOPICS: Patriots Red Sox Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
BOSTON, MA - 3/06/2018: The Hub next to TD Garden under construction on Causeway Street Boston (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: BUSINESS TOPIC 07verizon
Soccer
A soccer stadium 'next to Boston Garden'? Not so fast. July 18, 2018 | 3:44 PM
Kawhi Leonard
NBA
Done deal: Kawhi Leonard goes to Raptors, DeMar DeRozan goes to Spurs July 18, 2018 | 3:38 PM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Why Chris Sale has yet to win a Cy Young award July 18, 2018 | 3:33 PM
Switzerland IOC Executive Board Meeting
Olympics
IOC adds 7 medal events to 2022 Beijing Winter Games program July 18, 2018 | 3:30 PM
Semi Ojeleye
Celtics
A breakdown of what Semi Ojeleye worked on at Summer League July 18, 2018 | 1:54 PM
Shane Vereen
Patriots
Saints reportedly add former Patriots running back Shane Vereen July 18, 2018 | 1:31 PM
Darrelle Revis
Patriots
Darrelle Revis is retiring after 11 NFL seasons July 18, 2018 | 1:30 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox
9 superlatives from Red Sox' first half of the season July 18, 2018 | 1:22 PM
Josh Hader
MLB
MLB: Josh Hader to take sensitivity training after racist and homophobic tweets July 18, 2018 | 1:15 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Here's the latest update on Marcus Smart's free agency July 18, 2018 | 12:06 PM
Manny Machado
MLB
8 hitters available for teams that don't land Manny Machado July 18, 2018 | 11:28 AM
Cole Hamels
MLB
5 starters and 5 relievers who could be on the move to contenders soon July 18, 2018 | 11:00 AM
Red Sox starter Chris Sale pitching during the 2018 All-Star Game.
Red Sox
5 Red Sox takeaways from the first half of the season July 18, 2018 | 10:52 AM
Josh Hader
MLB
'Obviously I said some things that were inexcusable' July 18, 2018 | 10:26 AM
Xander Bogaerts Red Sox
Red Sox
The 12 most memorable moments from the Red Sox’ historic first half July 18, 2018 | 9:43 AM
Cubs Jon Lester
Red Sox
Jon Lester on Boston: '100 percent, it’s hard to play there' July 18, 2018 | 9:22 AM
Referees
Parenting
How a Facebook page is trying to save youth sports referees from abuse by shaming the worst offenders July 18, 2018 | 8:18 AM
Kawhi Leonard
NBA
Spurs, Raptors reportedly agree to four-player trade involving Kawhi Leonard July 18, 2018 | 7:49 AM
All Star Game Baseball
MLB
Record 10 homers as AL wins All-Star Game 8-6 in 10 innings July 18, 2018 | 3:49 AM
Manny Machado
MLB
Manny Machado trade rumors grab attention at All-Star Game July 18, 2018 | 1:15 AM
Kevin Durant
NBA
Durant, US women's hockey win at Sports Humanitarian Awards July 18, 2018 | 12:13 AM
Mitch Moreland #18 of the Boston Red Sox and the American League attends the 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard red carpet with guests at Nationals Park on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Photos: Red Sox All-Stars — and family — hit the red carpet July 17, 2018 | 6:22 PM
Albert Belle is congratulated by Omar Vizquel and Kenny Lofton after hitting a grand slam on Aug. 28, 1996.
Red Sox
Comparing 5 historical examples to a rare All-Star feat achieved by the 2018 Red Sox July 17, 2018 | 5:42 PM
Wings Liz Cambage
NBA
Elizabeth Cambage scores WNBA-record 53 points for the Dallas Wings July 17, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Kayla Wallace Isaiah Thomas
NBA
Isaiah Thomas and his wife, Kayla, are expecting another child July 17, 2018 | 3:38 PM
Brandin Cooks Los Angeles Rams
NFL
Rams agree to 5-year extension with Brandin Cooks July 17, 2018 | 3:37 PM
Pedro Martinez
Sports Q
What is the best All-Star Game performance by a Red Sox player? July 17, 2018 | 2:36 PM
Kawhi Leonard
Celtics
The Celtics’ latest offer for Kawhi Leonard reportedly ‘hasn’t moved’ the Spurs July 17, 2018 | 1:52 PM
Manny Machado
MLB
How good is the Orioles' Manny Machado? July 17, 2018 | 1:48 PM
NHL
BC’s Greg Brown joins Rangers’ coaching staff July 17, 2018 | 1:12 PM