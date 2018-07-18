Three Boston teams named to Forbes World’s 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams

In Forbes annual World’s Most Valuable Sports Teams list, the NFL led the way with 29 teams making the list, followed by basketball, soccer, and baseball. The Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals were the only NFL franchises not to make the 50-team cut. No NHL franchises made the list.

For the third consecutive year, the Dallas Cowboys earned the title of most valuable sports team with a value of $4.8 billion. The five-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, were the second-ranked NFL team, and appear sixth overall on the list with a total value of $3.7 billion. For the second year in a row, the Patriots are ranked sixth, but the team has increased its total worth from $3.4 billion a year ago.

Despite having baseball’s best record, the Red Sox have fallen three spots from last year’s rankings of sports teams and are ranked No. 19, valued at $2.8 billion. The once third-ranked MLB team has now fallen to fifth overall behind the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and San Francisco Giants.

The Celtics finished ranked at No. 27 with a total value of $2.5 billion, which places them fifth overall in terms of NBA franchises. The Celtics are three spots higher than they were on last year’s list and have increased their worth by $3 million.