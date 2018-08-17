Lane Johnson after Eagles-Patriots: ‘I really don’t concern myself with how people view me’

"If you do good they are going to rip you, if you do bad they are going to rip you, and that is how the game goes."

Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles
Lane Johnson in Nov. 2017. –AP Photo/Michael Perez
By
6:59 AM

No member of the Philadelphia Eagles had more to say about the Patriots in the offseason than offensive lineman Lane Johnson. In the wake of his team’s 37-20 preseason loss in New England on Thursday, Johnson wasn’t backing down.

Having said before the game that he hoped Patriots fans would “raise hell,” the 28-year-old was asked about the Gillette Stadium crowd afterward.

“They were good,” Johnson said. “They were classy. I really have nothing to say. They were classy fans. Touché to them.”

Following his initial reaction, Johnson followed by saying, “That is what football is all about. Get the rivalry going. That is what this game is about. That is what makes the game fun.”

Advertisement

When asked if he thought the Patriots had more fun than their Super Bowl LII counterparts, Johnson offered agreement as “they had more fun because they won.”

Regarding the Patriots’ defensive front, which finished the game with eight sacks, Johnson was unmoved.

“Not really,” he responded when asked if the Patriots looked different. “I went against number 91 and 58 and with the new defense. It was pretty much the same guys.”

And when questioned about his outspoken comments, Johnson offered a simple explanation.

“If you do good they are going to rip you, if you do bad they are going to rip you, and that is how the game goes. At the end of the day I really don’t concern myself with how people view me; it is really about how this team views me and the personnel who run it.”

TOPICS: Patriots
