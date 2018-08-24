Morning sports update: Why Julian Edelman wears a bright yellow shirt at Patriots practice

David Price pitched eight shutout innings for his fifth straight win as the Red Sox beat the Indians 7-0 on Thursday. After losing the first two games of the series, the Sox won twice in 20 hours to open a 9½-game lead over the idle New York Yankees in the AL East.

Here are a few more sports headlines to get you caught up this morning:

Why Julian Edelman wears a bright yellow shirt at Patriots practice

Julian Edelman has made a career out of eluding would-be tacklers, but when he takes the field at practice, he’s impossible to miss.

Advertisement

The wide receiver has worn a bright yellow shirt with a blue streak along the sides under his No. 11 jersey in almost every practice during the past seven years — a testament to his love for the shirt and the Patriots’ equipment staff. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the shirt bears the words “Kent State Football” and was delivered to Edelman by the school’s equipment manager Clifton Ragin while the slot specialist was in his second NFL campaign.

“When people ask me about it, I always say, ‘What does Popeye say?’ I am what I am,” Edelman told Reiss.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman signs autographs for fans following practice. —AP Photo/Steven Senne

In college, he was a three-year starter at quarterback, serving as the Golden Flashes’ leading passer and rusher his senior year. Edelman noted that though he has a couple of other shirts, he uses the one with a splash of color for practice. The two-time Super Bowl champion, who will serve a four-game suspension to open his 10th NFL season, said the decision to start wearing the shirt wasn’t spurred by superstition, but by former teammate Wes Welker.

“Wes used to wear his Texas Tech shirt, so I started wearing my Kent State,” he said.

There might be another reason for the fashion choice: his 41-year-old quarterback’s eyesight.

Advertisement

“I always bust Brady’s [chops] and tell him [that] it makes him be able to see me a little better,” Edelman said.

5 players to watch during this week’s Patriots-Panthers preseason game: When the Carolina Panthers welcome the Patriots to Bank of America Stadium on Friday night, keep an eye on whether Rob Gronkowski plays, Eric Decker secures the ball, and Adrian Clayborn puts some pressure on Cam Newton. (Boston.com)

In an email to supporters, Trump blasts ESPN’s anthem decision: The president resumed his attacks on the sports media giant, urging his supporters to sign a petition that demands the network televise the playing of the national anthem before the NFL games it airs this season.

“I’m calling on you to join me in denouncing this SPINELESS surrender to the politically correct liberal mob,” the email read. (Boston.com)

Would you rather have Xander Bogaerts or Andrew Benintendi?: It’s the definition of a great hypothetical problem to have. If the Red Sox could have just one — and salary considerations weren’t an issue — Chad Finn would take the rising star at shortstop over the rising star in left field. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight: