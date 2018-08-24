As it happened: Panthers top Patriots in third preseason game

The Patriots face the Panthers in Carolina on Friday night in the team’s third preseason game of 2018.

Here’s the latest as Bill Belichick’s team prepares for the regular season:

Final: Patriots 14, Panthers 25

Fourth quarter

Patriots 14, Panthers 25

One play after Hill appeared to hurt his ankle, Mike Gillislee carried the ball around the edge for a two-yard touchdown.

And an update on Hill:

And now Jeremy Hill looks..fine? Running on the sideline, jumping around. Looked bad on the field — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) August 25, 2018

Hill hurts ankle

With just under three minutes remaining in the game, running back Jeremy Hill leaves with what appears to be an injured ankle. On the next play, Mike Gillislee carried the ball around the edge for a

Patriots 6, Panthers 25

Gostkowski hit a 52-yard field goal after a Patriots drive stalled. Hoyer moved the offense thanks in part to two catches from Eric Decker and a 22-yard reception from Riley McCarron.

Patriots 3, Panthers 25

Former Patriots practice squad quarterback Garett Gilbert, now a Panthers backup, found rookie receiver Mose Frazier for a six-yard touchdown. It capped a 37-yard drive that was set in motion by a Patriots fumble by backup fullback Henry Poggi.

Third quarter

Patriots 3, Panthers 15

Taylor Heinicke scrambled around the edge on fourth and goal at the one-yard line for a Panthers touchdown.

Cyrus Jones, Brian Hoyer in, Brady out

With the start of the second half, defensive back Cyrus Jones returned the kickoff and Brian Hoyer heads in to play quarterback. Also, wide receiver Eric Decker enters the fray. It appears Tom Brady’s night is over.

Second quarter

Patriots 3, Panthers 9

The Panthers drove to get another field goal as time expired in the first half.

Carolina tight end Greg Olsen thought he stopped the clock by sliding out of bounds with nine seconds remaining after hauling in a reception for a first down, but officials ruled otherwise. Newton was able to spike the ball with one second remaining.

“He slid out of bounds,” noted sideline reporter Rob Ninkovich. “That’s a terrible call.”

Gostkowski wide right

After another 14-play drive, the Patriots were in a position to tie the game. Gostkowski’s second attempt of the night was no good from 46 yards.

Patriots 3, Panthers 6

Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, and Cordarrelle Patterson each caught passes before sprinting for additional gains. The “yards after catch” (YAC) helped Brady and the offense run 14 plays en route to a 27-yard Stephen Gostkowski field goal.

First quarter

Patriots go three-and-out on opening drive

Pressure on Tom Brady caused an early throw on 3rd and 4. Despite completing the pass to running back James White, he was tackled short of the first down.

Cordarrelle Patterson’s possible kickoff return debut postponed

Just when it looked like Cordarrelle Patterson would get a kickoff return, the ball fell to fullback James Develin instead. He rumbled for a 13-yard return.

Get yourself a fullback who does it all. @James_Develin: Pro Bowl fullback & kick return specialist. #NEvsCAR pic.twitter.com/wq6Zed78Co — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 25, 2018

Cam Newton’s brief exit causes a momentary scare for Panthers fans

Cam Newton left the game after diving forward on a scramble. He entered the blue medical tent for evaluation, but quickly returned.

Davis in the starting defense

The Patriots starting defense includes second year defensive lineman Keionta Davis. Here’s the full list of starters:

Pats defense

DL: Davis, Guy, Shelton, Wise

Roberts, Hightower, Van Noy

Rowe, Gilmore

Chung, McCourty — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) August 24, 2018

Pregame

A look at how a previous Rob Gronkowski preseason start has gone:

Last year, Gronk played 33 snaps in the third preseason game. 2 targets, 1 catch, 9 yards — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 24, 2018

A list of players who will not be on the field tonight:

WRs Matthew Slater and Braxton Berrios, RBs Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead, TEs Jacob Hollister and Ryan Izzo, OLs Marcus Cannon and Isaiah Wynn, DL Trey Flowers, DBs Duke Dawson and Nate Ebner, and LB Harvey Langi are not present for #Patriots warmups. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 24, 2018

Rob Gronkowski is expected to play, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic:

Gronk is expected to play tonight. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 24, 2018

Eric Decker was practicing his catching on the field:

Bill Belichick, his son Steve, and Tom Brady:

