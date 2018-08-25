14 thoughts from the Patriots’ preseason loss to the Panthers

Carolina’sTaylor Heinicke (6) is congratulated by Ian Thomas after his 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter Friday.

Coach Bill Belichick argues a call during the first half Friday. 2018.

Eric Decker (81) can’t come up with a catch against the Panthers’ Corn Elder in the second half Friday.

1. Maybe it’s just me, but I’m pretty sure I have company in this. We have a knack around here of exaggerating the possibilities when an unheralded or unsung wide receiver delivers an impressive performance in a preseason game.

Fourteen thoughts on the Patriots’ 25-14 loss to the Panthers on Friday night . . .

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents .

Close

The biggest headlines, delivered to your inbox

Get news as it happens. Sign up for Boston.com's email news alerts.

Thanks for signing up!