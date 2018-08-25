Tom Brady on Patriots offense: ‘Our execution wasn’t good enough’

Tom Brady was predictably dissatisfied with the plodding Patriots offense on Friday night.

The Patriots lost 25-14 in Carolina to the Panthers, scoring only three points in the first half.

“I think it’s a lot of execution that we need to certainly get a lot better at in the next couple of weeks, because we play obviously, next week and then they all count after that,” Brady said after the game. “If you want to put them in the win column, you want to go earn them, and we certainly didn’t play that way tonight. Our execution wasn’t good enough to score enough points.”

In the three drives he quarterbacked, the offense ran 31 plays but generated only 120 total yards and a field goal. Stephen Gostkowski missed his second field goal attempt from 46 yards.

“We’ve got to move the ball down the field and score points,” Brady explained. “That’s what the offense is out there to do. We’re not out there to go out and punt or kick field goals. We’re out there to score points and hopefully score touchdowns.”

The Patriots begin the regular season on Sept. 9 at Gillette Stadium against the Houston Texans.