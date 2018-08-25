What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots’ preseason loss to the Panthers

Bill Belichick wasn’t expansive in his answers following the Patriots’ 25-14 loss to the Panthers on Friday night.

Here’s what the New England coach had to say:

Do you use a game like this as a wake up call?

Bill Belichick: We just have to go back to work. Obviously have a lot of work to do, weren’t able to accomplish much tonight, didn’t play well in any three phases of the game. Just have to go back to work and do a better job than that.

Were you pleased at all with the way Phillip Dorsett has done?

Advertisement

Belichick: We have been in camp for a while, three preseason games, there have been some positive things along the way, but tonight we just weren’t very competitive against a good team. We did a few things, made a few plays in the red area, gained a few yards, but in the end couldn’t really do much.

How difficult is it for you to cut down your roster, to tell guys that you didn’t make the team?

Belichick: Yes, it is hard, it’s a part of the job. Guys work hard, they give everything they have. All teams have to be down to a roster limit in a few days, in a week. We all know that’s what we signed up for, participate in this. It is what it is. It’s always hard, you are affecting lives of people that have worked very hard, their families and so forth, but in the end we have to do what we feel is best for our football team. That’s what we will try to do.

Can you learn more from a tough game like this than a game where you have playing well in all three phases of the game?

Advertisement

Belichick: We learn from everything in training camp, try to put it all together.