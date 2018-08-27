Jessie James Decker gets emotional as her husband retires from professional football

“It’s a career he should be proud of."

Eric Decker Patriots
Eric Decker walks onto the field before a preseason game against the Washington Redskins. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
August 27, 2018

Sunday “was an emotional day” for Jessie James Decker, the country singer wrote in a note she posted to Twitter Monday afternoon.

“My amazing hubby decided to retire from playing football, and I couldn’t be more proud of him and his decision,” she explained. “I cried, smiled, and ultimately respected his choice to finish this chapter to start another.”

James Decker’s husband, Eric Decker, announced Sunday on Instagram that he was retiring from the NFL after an eight-season career. The 31-year-old wide receiver signed with the Patriots earlier in August. At training camp, he was plagued by dropped passes, and there was no certainty regarding his chances of making the team’s 53-man roster.

Advertisement

In his retirement announcement, he thanked his family, friends, and fans for their support. He said he was looking forward to spending time with his wife and their three children. The family attended practice at Gillette Stadium during his brief stint with the Patriots.

“I loved every minute cheering him on in the stands, meeting amazing friends along the way, bringing our new babies and toddlers to the games, as they chanted, ‘daddy football daddy football,’ in the car on the way [to] the stadium each Sunday,” James Decker wrote on Twitter.

“It’s a career he should be proud of,” she continued. “Can’t wait to share the next adventure with you, babe, and the amazing things you will do in the future! I love you so much, my lover!!!”

James Decker closed her note with a joke about her husband’s car.

“P.S. you said you were going to drive that beat up old Chevy Tahoe u got in college and ride it through the ground until you finished playing football,” she wrote. “Can we please get a new one now? Lol”

TOPICS: Patriots Celebs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Tom Brady
Patriots
1 question for each team in the AFC East August 27, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Manu Ginobili
NBA
Manu Ginobili, a 4-time champion with Spurs, retires at 41 August 27, 2018 | 2:33 PM
Sony Michel
Patriots
Patriots add 2 running backs and a wide receiver August 27, 2018 | 2:13 PM
David Price
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Don’t worry, the Red Sox will take care of business and win the AL East August 27, 2018 | 2:11 PM
Shaq Mason during Super Bowl LII.
Patriots
Patriots sign guard Shaq Mason to five-year, $50 million extension August 27, 2018 | 12:46 PM
Glen Davis BIG3 Championship
Celtics
'I was dealing with depression before I accepted a contract with you guys' August 27, 2018 | 12:08 PM
Peter Uihlein at The Northern Trust on August 23, 2018 at the Ridgewood Championship Course.
Golf
Dell Technologies will be a homecoming for Peter Uihlein August 27, 2018 | 11:42 AM
Mark and Kym Hilinski pose for a picture at their home Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Irvine, Calif. The parents of Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, who killed himself in Pullman, Wash., in January, have become advocates for greater awareness of mental health issues among student-athletes and are channeling their energy into Hilinski's Hope, a foundation created to bring resources to bear on the issues. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
College Sports
'No one let us fall in this hole and disappear' August 27, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Rob Ninkovich Tom Brady
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich tells WEEI's 'Kirk & Callahan' to 'stop asking dumb questions' August 27, 2018 | 10:55 AM
Tom Brady Alex Guerrero
Patriots
Read the exchange that led Tom Brady to hang up on WEEI's 'Kirk & Callahan' August 27, 2018 | 7:45 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, holds the AFC championship trophy beside team owner Robert Kraft, left, honorary captain Tedy Bruschi, second from left, and head coach Bill Belichick after the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The New England Patriots defeated the the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
NFL
'They can do whatever they want' August 27, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Chris Sale will start throwing again Monday.
Red Sox
Chris Sale prepared to start throwing again August 26, 2018 | 7:29 PM
Bryce Harper reacts after hitting a bases loaded three-run double against the New York Mets during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday.
MLB
Nats end 32-inning scoring drought, then romp past Mets 15-0 August 26, 2018 | 6:17 PM
Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Nunez, right, and pitcher Heath Hembree, left, chases an infield base hit by the Rays' Brandon Lowe during the sixth inning Sunday.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Rays, get swept for first time this season August 26, 2018 | 4:50 PM
Breanna Stewart addresses media members after receiving the league's Most Valuable Player award before a semifinal basketball playoff game against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday in Seattle.
Sports News
Seattle's Breanna Stewart named WNBA MVP August 26, 2018 | 4:25 PM
Eric Decker is retiring.
Patriots
Patriots WR Eric Decker retires from the NFL August 26, 2018 | 3:47 PM
Patriots Panthers Football
Patriots
Three up, three down: Who shined and who flopped in Patriots' preseason loss to Panthers August 26, 2018 | 10:00 AM
Rick Porcello pitches to the Rays during the first inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox lose to Rays, need a win Sunday to avoid first sweep of season August 25, 2018 | 9:26 PM
Teal Bunbury and the Revolution haven't won since June.
Soccer
Union blank Revolution, as New England continues cold stretch August 25, 2018 | 9:11 PM
Bo Bichette's New Hampshire Fisher Cats will face a team with visually impaired players Sunday.
Local
Blindfolded baseball team to play visually impaired squad August 25, 2018 | 3:35 PM
In this March 17, 2017 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young is ejected from a game after a scuffle against the Milwaukee Bucks in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police say NBA free agent Young was arrested in Hollywood during a late-night stop for a routine traffic violation late Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Police say Young was arrested for for delaying an investigation, a misdemeanor, alleging Young didn't obey the officers, became upset and caused a delay. Young played for the champion Golden State Warriors in the 2017-2018 season.
NBA
NBA player Nick Young arrested during Los Angeles traffic stop August 25, 2018 | 3:35 PM
BOSTON, MA - MAY 27: Terry Rozier #12 of the Boston Celtics reacts in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Seven of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 27, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Celtics
What Terry Rozier had to say about the Celtics' upcoming season August 25, 2018 | 2:20 PM
Tom Brady before the Patriots-Panthers preseason game in 2018.
Patriots
Tom Brady: 'Our execution wasn't good enough' August 25, 2018 | 11:08 AM
Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the Patriots-Panthers preseason game.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after Patriots' loss to Panthers August 25, 2018 | 12:44 AM
Jeremy Hill of the Patriots tries to avoid getting tackled by the Panthers' Sterling Bailey during the second half of Friday's preseason game.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' preseason loss to the Panthers August 25, 2018 | 12:08 AM
pats preseason
Patriots
14 thoughts from the Patriots’ preseason loss to the Panthers August 25, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Tom Brady throws a pass in a 2018 preseason game against the Panthers.
Patriots
Patriots struggle in preseason matchup with Panthers August 24, 2018 | 10:40 PM
Red Sox starting pitcher Hector Velazquez walks back to the mound during the third inning against the Rays on Friday.
Red Sox
Red Sox open series with 10-3 loss to Rays August 24, 2018 | 10:36 PM
Ken Casey
Boxing
TD Garden to host world-class boxing event this fall August 24, 2018 | 7:29 PM
Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan on the sidelines during a preseason loss to the Panthers.
Patriots
Panthers prevail over Patriots in third preseason game August 24, 2018 | 6:42 PM