Jessie James Decker gets emotional as her husband retires from professional football

Sunday “was an emotional day” for Jessie James Decker, the country singer wrote in a note she posted to Twitter Monday afternoon.

“My amazing hubby decided to retire from playing football, and I couldn’t be more proud of him and his decision,” she explained. “I cried, smiled, and ultimately respected his choice to finish this chapter to start another.”

James Decker’s husband, Eric Decker, announced Sunday on Instagram that he was retiring from the NFL after an eight-season career. The 31-year-old wide receiver signed with the Patriots earlier in August. At training camp, he was plagued by dropped passes, and there was no certainty regarding his chances of making the team’s 53-man roster.

In his retirement announcement, he thanked his family, friends, and fans for their support. He said he was looking forward to spending time with his wife and their three children. The family attended practice at Gillette Stadium during his brief stint with the Patriots.

“I loved every minute cheering him on in the stands, meeting amazing friends along the way, bringing our new babies and toddlers to the games, as they chanted, ‘daddy football daddy football,’ in the car on the way [to] the stadium each Sunday,” James Decker wrote on Twitter.

“It’s a career he should be proud of,” she continued. “Can’t wait to share the next adventure with you, babe, and the amazing things you will do in the future! I love you so much, my lover!!!”

James Decker closed her note with a joke about her husband’s car.

“P.S. you said you were going to drive that beat up old Chevy Tahoe u got in college and ride it through the ground until you finished playing football,” she wrote. “Can we please get a new one now? Lol”