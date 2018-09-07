Morning sports update: Patriots name two first-timers as 2018 captains

The two newly named captains join a squad of four veteran captains.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will serve as a team captain for the 17th straight season.
By
September 7, 2018

The Red Sox host the Houston Astros tonight at Fenway Park, kicking off a homestand that will continue through next weekend. Here are a few more sports headlines to get your Friday rolling:

Patriots name two first-time captains:

The Patriots announced their 2018 captains yesterday, naming two first-year captains in addition to four veteran ones.

First-timers James White and Patrick Chung will join Tom Brady, Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty and David Andrews as team captains.

Nick Foles is still racking up ugly wins- and trolling the Pats

In the Philadelphia Eagles’ opener against the Atlanta Falcons, Foles went 19-of-34, finishing with a measly 117 yards. The Super Bowl LII champ looked more like a typical backup quarterback instead of an MVP: dropping snaps, missing targets and finishing the first quarter with 3 points Thursday night in Philadelphia.

Despite his on-field mishaps, Foles managed to lead the Eagles to their first home victory of the season, beating the Falcons 18-12.

As for trolling the Patriots- remember the pass that Tom Brady dropped during Super Bowl LII? Of course you do… now, does this play look familiar?

Ouch.

Ryan Donato putting Harvard on the back burner: 

Coming off his explosive entry into the NHL at the end of last season, the 22-year-old will be “focusing on hockey 100 percent” this season.

“I’m not taking classes this season, during the season. I took two this summer,” Donato, a sociology major, told NESN.

The Massachusetts native wooed the masses last year, scoring five goals and making four assists in 12 games, all while continuing to take classes at Harvard. Though he does plan on going back to school to finish his degree, classes will have to wait until the rookie has finished his breakout season, one that will hopefully be crowned with a Stanley Cup. (NESN.com)

Kaepernick watched his ad premiere from Nike HQ:

Nike’s 30th anniversary agreement with Colin Kaepernick has been a largely controversial one, but nevertheless, the spot premiered last night during the first commercial break of the third quarter during the NFL’s season opener.

A source anonymously reported on Kaepernick’s presence at Nike’s world headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, for the premiere, because the details of the event was not announced publicly. Still, videos were shared on social media of the former 49ers quarterback addressing the crowd at the event hours before the premiere of the ad.

“You have to see the future that you believe in and that you want not just for yourself but all the people you see globally,” Kaepernick said. (Boston.com)

GOAT is now officially more than just the name of an animal:

Formed from the acronym for “greatest of all time,” GOAT has officially been inducted to the Word Hall of Fame- aka, Merriam-Webster’s dictionary.

The dictionary recently announced that they’ve added more than 840 new entries, GOAT being one of them.

Merriam-Webster lists the definition of GOAT as:

  1. the greatest of all time the most accomplished and successful individual in the history of a particular sport or category of performance or activity

Peter Sokolowski, editor at large of Merriam-Webster, explained that the addition of words wasn’t a major, in-depth process– all a word has to do is meet these three criteria. (Boston.com)

Daily Highlight: 

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
