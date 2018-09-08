Tom Brady shared an inspirational quote before the Patriots’ season opener

A night before the Patriots open the regular season against the Texans at 1 p.m. Sunday, quarterback Tom Brady took to Instagram to share a message with the public.

“Fate whispers to the warrior, you cannot withstand the storm… the warrior whispers back…,” the caption said.

The image has a picture of Brady screaming, Joe Thuney blocking for him, Rob Gronkowski running with the ball, and Stephon Gilmore diving to bat down a pass. On the image, in all caps, it says: “WE ARE THE STORM.”

He posted the same text to his Facebook fan account back in January.

Brady, who is entering his 19th season, is hoping to lead the Patriots to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons.