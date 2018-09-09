A couple of Celtics checked out the Patriots’ season opener

Terry Rozier has had a busy weekend.

Two nights after getting called on stage at a Drake concert at the TD Garden, Rozier attended the Patriots’ 27-20 win over the Texans on Sunday with Celtics teammate Daniel Theis.

The Patriots’ Twitter account posted a video of the Celtics guard Rozier in the tunnel at Gillette Stadium sharing a message with New England fans.

“What’s up Pats world, it’s Terry Rozier,” he said, sporting a Tom Brady jersey. “I’m here at the home opener. Gonna be letting the guys out today. We looking to get a win. Let’s go Patriots.”

Advertisement

Rozier got the chance to open the door to the Patriots’ locker room right before game time. He was also spotted on the field at various points with Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, rapper Meek Mill, and Theis.

Theis then posted a photo on Twitter in which he’s standing on the field alongside Rozier. “#GoPats,” he wrote, followed by a string of emojis.

The Celtics open the preseason Friday, Sept. 28, against the Hornets.