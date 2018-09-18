Morning sports update: NFL writer’s Josh Gordon take hasn’t aged well

The Red Sox open a three-game series against the Yankees on Tuesday, with the potential to clinch the A.L. East with a single win.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

NFL.com writer Marc Sessler’s Josh Gordon take hasn’t aged well: Sessler, a Browns fan, was unhappy to see the news of Gordon’s imminent release from Cleveland on Saturday night. Yet he remained adamant that the 27-year-old wide receiver was not going to a division rival, as well as the Patriots and Jets.

If Josh Gordon lands with an AFC North team or the Patriots — or Jets — I will drink bleach for 1,000 days. — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) September 15, 2018

Needless to say, Gordon’s trade to New England brought the tweet back into the limelight.

Well this is unfortunate — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 17, 2018

What Tom Brady had to say about the Patriots trading for Josh Gordon: The Patriots’ quarterback spoke to Westwood One’s Jim Gray on Monday about the recent trade.

A timeline of Josh Gordon’s history with substance abuse and suspensions: The newest Patriots player has a history with substance abuse. Here’s what you need to know.

Bill Belichick should have been more aggressive against the Jaguars: Assessing the performance of New England’s coach on Sunday, there are a few takeaways that still linger from the Super Bowl.

Bill Belichick refused to answer questions about Josh Gordon during weekly radio interview: During his usual interview on “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” on WEEI, Belichick was asked about the Gordon trade. The interview took place on Monday afternoon, after the trade had been announced. Yet as Belichick pointed out, the trade had not been finalized.

“There’s a certain process that an acquisition goes through and we’re in that normal process,” explained Belichick. “We’re not there yet and until anything is completed, I will refrain from commenting on it.”

The Patriots coach has a conference call scheduled with media at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Skip Bayless was not a fan of Bill Belichick’s coaching performance on Sunday: Speaking of Belichick, Fox Sports talking head Skip Bayless weighed in with characteristic fervor on who was to blame for the Patriots’ loss to the Jaguars:

"Bill Belichick's vaunted defense, the genius Belichick, gave up almost 500 yards & 31 points to a Blake Bortles' offense without Leonard Fournette & without its best WR Marqise Lee. … Are you serious? It was Blake-Foles all over again." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/3nnOYz01Vn — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 17, 2018

Jayson Tatum got new tattoos:

Daily highlight: Southhampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did his best Roberto Carlos impression, bending his shot back towards his shooting foot and inside the post for a Premier League goal against Brighton. The game ended 2-2.