Morning sports update: NFL writer’s Josh Gordon take hasn’t aged well

Also: Belichick didn't want to talk about the trade (yet), and Jayson Tatum has new tattoos.

Josh Gordon Browns 2016
Josh Gordon before a 2016 Browns preseason game. –David Richard / AP
By
8:49 AM

The Red Sox open a three-game series against the Yankees on Tuesday, with the potential to clinch the A.L. East with a single win.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

NFL.com writer Marc Sessler’s Josh Gordon take hasn’t aged well: Sessler, a Browns fan, was unhappy to see the news of Gordon’s imminent release from Cleveland on Saturday night. Yet he remained adamant that the 27-year-old wide receiver was not going to a division rival, as well as the Patriots and Jets.

Needless to say, Gordon’s trade to New England brought the tweet back into the limelight.

Advertisement

What Tom Brady had to say about the Patriots trading for Josh Gordon: The Patriots’ quarterback spoke to Westwood One’s Jim Gray on Monday about the recent trade.

A timeline of Josh Gordon’s history with substance abuse and suspensions: The newest Patriots player has a history with substance abuse. Here’s what you need to know.

Bill Belichick should have been more aggressive against the Jaguars: Assessing the performance of New England’s coach on Sunday, there are a few takeaways that still linger from the Super Bowl.

Bill Belichick refused to answer questions about Josh Gordon during weekly radio interview: During his usual interview on “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” on WEEI, Belichick was asked about the Gordon trade. The interview took place on Monday afternoon, after the trade had been announced. Yet as Belichick pointed out, the trade had not been finalized.

“There’s a certain process that an acquisition goes through and we’re in that normal process,” explained Belichick. “We’re not there yet and until anything is completed, I will refrain from commenting on it.”

The Patriots coach has a conference call scheduled with media at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Skip Bayless was not a fan of Bill Belichick’s coaching performance on Sunday: Speaking of Belichick, Fox Sports talking head Skip Bayless weighed in with characteristic fervor on who was to blame for the Patriots’ loss to the Jaguars:

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum got new tattoos:

Daily highlight: Southhampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did his best Roberto Carlos impression, bending his shot back towards his shooting foot and inside the post for a Premier League goal against Brighton. The game ended 2-2.

TOPICS: Patriots Celtics Soccer
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Josh Gordon sprints to an 80-yard touchdown against the Patriots' Aqib Talib in December, 2013.
Patriots
What Patriots players had to say about the Josh Gordon trade September 18, 2018 | 9:02 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say about the Patriots trading for Josh Gordon September 18, 2018 | 7:41 AM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
'Everybody pretty much gave me a second chance just because of my ability' September 18, 2018 | 6:51 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
The regular season can’t end soon enough for Red Sox September 18, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart announces his mother's death in emotional note September 17, 2018 | 11:17 PM
Boston, MA: 4/11/18: The benches cleared and the Yankees Tyler Austin (26, left) was still looking to get at Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly (not pictured), with Boston's Brock Holt (12) right behind Austin. The fight began after Austin charged the mound in the 7th inning. The Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim D avis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Stakes are high in the Red Sox’ trip to New York, but only for the Yankees September 17, 2018 | 8:34 PM
Boston College Wake Forest Football
College Sports
What BC football is saying about breaking into the top 25 September 17, 2018 | 7:15 PM
Browns Gordon Trade Football
Patriots
Bill Belichick will try to work some New England magic with Josh Gordon September 17, 2018 | 6:04 PM
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon warms up before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Is trading for Josh Gordon the right move for the Patriots? September 17, 2018 | 5:16 PM
The Browns plan to part ways with Josh Gordon.
Patriots
Patriots trade for Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon September 17, 2018 | 4:34 PM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
The Patriots are reportedly ‘getting close’ to acquiring Josh Gordon September 17, 2018 | 3:16 PM
Blue Jays Yankees Baseball
MLB
Yankees' Aaron Judge and Aroldis Chapman could return this week September 17, 2018 | 3:06 PM
Head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second half against the Texans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Patriots
Bill Belichick should have been more aggressive against the Jaguars September 17, 2018 | 2:53 PM
John Sterling on Yankees radio.
Red Sox
Red Sox fans will hear John Sterling's voice on WEEI for an inning in upcoming Yankees series September 17, 2018 | 2:38 PM
Blake Bortles jumps over Patriots defender.
Patriots
What Jacksonville is saying after win over the Patriots September 17, 2018 | 1:58 PM
Don Orsillo Pedro Martinez
Red Sox
Don Orsillo, Pedro Martinez to call Rockies-Diamondbacks game on TBS September 17, 2018 | 12:54 PM
Carson Wentz
NFL
Carson Wentz cleared to return for Eagles September 17, 2018 | 12:50 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Tony Romo in the broadcast booth during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Green Bay, Wis. Romo, the Dallas franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns, will soon call his first Cowboys game as the lead analyst for CBS. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)
Patriots
Patriots games continue to draw high ratings September 17, 2018 | 12:33 PM
Tom Brady and Chris Hogan during the game against the Jaguars, Sept. 2018.
Patriots
Tom Brady described the 'long day' against the Jaguars in a WEEI interview September 17, 2018 | 10:51 AM
Browns Saints Football
NFL
Who needs a kicker? Apparently not the Los Angeles Rams September 17, 2018 | 10:31 AM
Bruschi
NFL
Tedy Bruschi wants to make some changes to the NFL rulebook September 17, 2018 | 10:17 AM
LeGarrette Blount ejected from Lions game.
Patriots
The ExPats: LeGarrette Blount, Malcolm Butler, and Jimmy Garoppolo have notable weeks September 17, 2018 | 9:12 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
What Rob Gronkowski had to say after the Jaguars held him to 2 catches September 17, 2018 | 7:53 AM
Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis, center, gets up after Los Angeles Chargers' Mike Williams, right, scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. How's THAT for a halftime adjustment? While the rest of the Buffalo Bills jogged into the locker room at halftime of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers, cornerback Vontae Davis jogged in, then just kept on going. Later, Davis posted on Twitter that he was, in fact, calling it a career.(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
NFL
'This isn't how I pictured retiring from the NFL': Bills cornerback calls it a career at halftime September 17, 2018 | 2:09 AM
Dolphins Jets Football
NFL
Dolphins sit atop AFC East with 2-0 start September 17, 2018 | 1:44 AM
Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Tickets for Red Sox division series playoff games on sale Friday September 17, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Dante Fowler Patriots Jaguars
NFL
'We’re here and we’re not letting up. It’s that simple.' September 16, 2018 | 10:49 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
The little things added up to a 's*****' feeling for Tom Brady and the Patriots September 16, 2018 | 9:40 PM
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers held on to beat the Lions, 30-27 September 16, 2018 | 9:15 PM
patriots jaguars
Patriots
Jaguars throttle the Patriots, but it's not revenge yet September 16, 2018 | 8:31 PM