Rob Gronkowski’s brother called Bill Belichick’s pregame entrance ‘straight savage’

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t the only one who can’t cop a high-five.

As coach Bill Belichick walked onto Ford Field Sunday evening, he showed no interest in connecting with a pair of young Lions fans. Before the 8:25 p.m. kick-off, Belichick emerged from the tunnel and strutted right past the boys’ stretched out arms.

“Straight savage,” Chris Gronkowski, brother of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, tweeted, with three laughing emojis.