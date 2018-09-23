10 stats from the Patriots’ terrible first half against the Lions
It was pretty bad.
With a 36-yard field goal late in the second quarter, the Patriots avoided a first-half shutout against the Detroit Lions Sunday evening.
Still, things did not look good for New England, who trailed 16-3 at the half.
Here’s a look at the team’s numbers from their first 30 minutes of football:
- The Lions maintained possession for 12 minutes and 30 seconds of the first quarter, while the Patriots had the ball for only two minutes and 30 seconds.
- Tight end Rob Gronkowski caught his first pass with 4:58 remaining in the half.
- The Patriots’ converted for their first first down with 3:40 remaining in the half.
- The Patriots had only three first-down conversions in the first half — tied for third-fewest first-half first-down conversations under coach Bill Belichick.
- At one point in the second quarter, the Patriots had logged 13 total yards, while the Lions had already reached 14 first downs (h/t NESN’s Doug Kyed).
- The Patriots were 1-of-5 on third-down conversions, while the Lions were 3-of-5. Each team had four drives in the half, but New England ran 19 fewer plays than Detroit. Neither team turned the ball over.
- The Patriots recorded 70 total yards, while the Lions recorded 231. Additionally, the Patriots’ average gain per possession was 3.7 yards, while that of the Lions was 6.1 yards.
- The Patriots managed 15 rushing yards, while the Lions racked up 81.
- Running back Sony Michel had seven carries for 10 yards. He is averaging 1.4 yards per carry. Michel also has a reception for a loss of one yard.
- The Lions did not punt. The Patriots punted three times.