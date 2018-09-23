10 stats from the Patriots’ terrible first half against the Lions

It was pretty bad.

Patriots Lions Football
Kenny Golladay is pulled down by Stephon Gilmore at the goal line during the first half. –AP Photo/Rick Osentoski
By
September 23, 2018

With a 36-yard field goal late in the second quarter, the Patriots avoided a first-half shutout against the Detroit Lions Sunday evening.

Still, things did not look good for New England, who trailed 16-3 at the half.

Here’s a look at the team’s numbers from their first 30 minutes of football:

  • The Lions maintained possession for 12 minutes and 30 seconds of the first quarter, while the Patriots had the ball for only two minutes and 30 seconds.
  • Tight end Rob Gronkowski caught his first pass with 4:58 remaining in the half.
  • The Patriots’ converted for their first first down with 3:40 remaining in the half.
  • The Patriots had only three first-down conversions in the first half — tied for third-fewest first-half first-down conversations under coach Bill Belichick.
  • At one point in the second quarter, the Patriots had logged 13 total yards, while the Lions had already reached 14 first downs (h/t NESN’s Doug Kyed).
  • The Patriots were 1-of-5 on third-down conversions, while the Lions were 3-of-5. Each team had four drives in the half, but New England ran 19 fewer plays than Detroit. Neither team turned the ball over.
  • The Patriots recorded 70 total yards, while the Lions recorded 231. Additionally, the Patriots’ average gain per possession was 3.7 yards, while that of the Lions was 6.1 yards.
  • The Patriots managed 15 rushing yards, while the Lions racked up 81.
  • Running back Sony Michel had seven carries for 10 yards. He is averaging 1.4 yards per carry. Michel also has a reception for a loss of one yard.
  • The Lions did not punt. The Patriots punted three times.
