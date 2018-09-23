Patriots rule Trey Flowers, Patrick Chung, and Eric Rowe out for Sunday

On offense, tight end Rob Gronkowski is off the injury report.

Trey Flowers will miss Sunday's game against the Lions due to a concussion.
–Gregory Payan / AP Photo
By
9:24 AM

The Patriots downgraded defensive lineman Trey Flowers and defensive backs Patrick Chung and Eric Rowe to out for Sunday night’s matchup with the Lions.

Flowers left last Sunday’s game against the Jaguars with a concussion after colliding with teammate Keionta Davis. He lay motionless on the ground for a while, but eventually walked off the field under his own power. Deatrich Wise replaced him on the next drive, and it’s possible Derek Rivers could make his NFL debut Sunday to help fill the void.

Chung, who is also dealing with a concussion, sat out during the second half last week. The Patriots will likely move some players to different positions to compensate for the loss, and Devin McCourty could slide into the strong safety role.

Rowe had difficulty staying with Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole. He was benched, then the Patriots went back to him with Chung sidelined in the second half. Now, he’ll miss Sunday’s game with a groin injury.

On offense, tight end Rob Gronkowski is off the injury report, while fellow tight end Jacob Hollister is also out for Sunday’s game due to a chest injury. As of Saturday night, it was unclear whether newly acquired wide receiver Josh Gordon would see the field for the Patriots.

