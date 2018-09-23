Rex Burkhead exits game against Detroit Lions

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead exited Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with a neck injury, the team announced during the second half.

#Patriots injury update: Rex Burkhead is being evaluated for a neck injury.#NEvsDET — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2018

It is unclear when Burkhead suffered the injury. Against the Lions, the 28-year-old played five snaps in the first half and two in the second. He caught two passes on two targets, recording 26 receiving yards, and did not register a carry.

Burkhead entered concussion protocol earlier in September, but still started for the Patriots in Weeks 1 and 2. In the team’s first two games, he rushed for 86 yards.