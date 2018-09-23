Rex Burkhead exits game against Detroit Lions

The Patriots announced he is being evaluated for a neck injury.

Rex Burkhead
Rex Burkhead looks for yardage against Christian Jones of the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field. –Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By
September 23, 2018

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead exited Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with a neck injury, the team announced during the second half.

It is unclear when Burkhead suffered the injury. Against the Lions, the 28-year-old played five snaps in the first half and two in the second. He caught two passes on two targets, recording 26 receiving yards, and did not register a carry.

Burkhead entered concussion protocol earlier in September, but still started for the Patriots in Weeks 1 and 2. In the team’s first two games, he rushed for 86 yards.

