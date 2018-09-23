Will Josh Gordon play against the Detroit Lions?

Could wide receiver Josh Gordon make his Patriots debut this weekend?

Unsure.

Gordon, who was limited in practice last week with a lingering hamstring issue, is “questionable” for New England’s game against the Detroit Lions Sunday night.

Last season, the Patriots played 64 percent (65 of 101) of the players they had listed as “questionable’’ on the final injury report before a game. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Gordon will have to test his hamstring prior to kick-off, so the team is preparing for “scenarios without him on the field, as well as one with him playing.” Rapoport said it’s clear the team is not “100 percent” counting on Gordon’s participation. Even if Gordon is healthy enough to play, his role will likely be limited to a small package of plays — given his recent arrival.

The Patriots announced Saturday evening that they had downgraded defensive lineman Trey Flowers (concussion), defensive back Patrick Chung (concussion), and defensive back Eric Rowe (groin) to out. Flowers and Chung were both initially listed as doubtful, while Rowe was questionable.

In addition to Gordon, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, cornerback Keion Crossen, and safety Nate Ebner are questionable. All players made the trip to Detroit.