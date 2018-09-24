‘We’re not doing good right now’: Patriots defense falters once again

Safety Duron Harmon identified at least two areas of improvement.

Kerryon Johnson Patriots defense
Kerryon Johnson breaks through the Patriots' defense during the first half. –AP Photo/Paul Sancya
By
8:02 AM

After what appeared to be a strong performance against the Houston Texans in Week 1, the Patriots’ defense is bursting with deficiencies following back-to-back losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions.

“I mean, it’s frustrating,” cornerback Stephon Gilmore said. “I don’t like losing.”

Against the Lions Sunday, New England gave up 414 total yards, including 159 on the ground. Running back Kerryon Johnson logged 61 rushing yards before contact — the most by a Lions player since Reggie Bush in 2013. Johnson also became the first Lions player to rush for 100 yards since Bush in 2013.

“They’re a good team,” Johnson said of the Patriots. “They’re a good defense, they’re sound, they tackle, [and] they don’t make many mistakes. So, we knew it was going to be a grind, but we were ready for it. We were ready for the grind, and, I’m going to say grind again, we grinded it out.”

Advertisement

New England’s defense struggled to not only contain Detroit’s rushing game, but also defend its passing game. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 27 of his 36 pass attempts and notched 16 passing first downs. At one point in the first half, the Lions reached 14 first downs, while the Patriots had registered only 13 yards of total offense. Detroit also converted on seven of its 14 third downs, including three key plays on a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter.

It appeared the Patriots were on track to mount another comeback after Tom Brady and James White capitalized on rookie linebacker Ja’whaun Bentley’s interception with a 10-yard touchdown that cut Detroit’s lead to three (10-13). Things continued to trend upward when defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. sacked Stafford to open the Lions’ subsequent drive, but Detroit battled back, converting on three third downs and ending the drive with a touchdown to maintain a two-possession lead.

“We’ve got to get third-down stops,” safety Duron Harmon said. “We’ve got to do a lot of things better. We’re not doing good right now. We’ve got to start with really looking at ourselves in the mirror and figure out how we can do better.

Advertisement

“We’re just not playing Patriot football. We’re not doing anything that we’re supposed to do [and] not playing with good enough techniques. The thing is, when we do it, we do it well. It’s just consistency. We’re not consistent with it.”

Harmon identified at least two areas of improvement:

1. Getting off to a better start

Against both the Lions and the Jaguars, the Patriots trailed early.

“You make it hard on yourself if you start in a hole,” cornerback Jason McCourty said. “They kept driving down the field — field goal, touchdown — and then our offense went three [and out]. It is just hard to win as a team when that happens. We are not helping each other. If our offense goes three and out, we have to go get a stop and get them back, so they can get a rhythm. That’s what is hurting us right now, complementing each other to help each other out.”

2. Controlling the clock

Against the Lions Sunday, Detroit maintained possession for 12 minutes and 30 seconds of the first quarter, while New England had the ball for only two minutes and 30 seconds. Coach Matt Patricia called it a key part of the game for the Lions.

“We certainly don’t want to give the ball back to them,” he said.

With the loss, the Patriots fall to 1-2.

Harmon, however, said he’s not worried.

“We feel like the reason why we’re in this situation is because of ourselves,” he said. “I mean, we have to tip our hats to the Lions, because, obviously, they played better than us. But we know we obviously can play a lot better. We have to get ourselves out of this mess, and nobody’s going to help us. We have to do it ourselves.”

Advertisement

The Patriots were without three key members of their defense Sunday. Defensive lineman Trey Flowers (concussion), safety Patrick Chung (concussion), and cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) were all ruled out Saturday evening.

Their timetables for return are unclear.

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Sony Michel
Patriots
Sony Michel on his increased workload: 'If we ain’t winning games, it ain’t fun' September 24, 2018 | 7:56 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski confirmed he threatened to retire rather than play elsewhere September 24, 2018 | 1:29 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots fell to 1-2 September 24, 2018 | 1:26 AM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 26-10 drubbing in Detroit September 24, 2018 | 12:53 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say after the Patriots' second straight loss September 24, 2018 | 12:41 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Chad Finn: 26 thoughts on the Patriots’ disheartening loss to the Lions September 23, 2018 | 11:52 PM
Red Sox Indians Baseball
Red Sox
Greg Allen's RBI single in the 11th inning leads Indians past Red Sox, 4-3 September 23, 2018 | 11:50 PM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
Matt Patricia-led Lions beat Bill Belichick, Patriots 26-10 September 23, 2018 | 11:19 PM
Rex Burkhead
Patriots
Rex Burkhead exits game against Detroit Lions September 23, 2018 | 10:53 PM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
10 stats from the Patriots' terrible first half against the Lions September 23, 2018 | 9:56 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Chris Gronkowski called Bill Belichick's pregame entrance 'straight savage' September 23, 2018 | 8:37 PM
Detroit, MI: 9-23-18: Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was on the field getting loose about two and a half hours before kickoff. The New England Patriots visited the Detroit Lions in a regular season Sunday Night NFL football game at Ford Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Josh Gordon’s Patriots debut will have to wait September 23, 2018 | 7:50 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with a win September 23, 2018 | 6:38 PM
Sports
Clay Matthews on latest roughing call: NFL is 'getting soft' September 23, 2018 | 6:33 PM
New England Patriots v Detroit Lions
Patriots
Matt Patricia and the Lions defeat the Patriots, 26-10 September 23, 2018 | 5:53 PM
Oakland Raiders v Miami Dolphins
NFL
Trick plays help unbeaten Dolphins beat Raiders 28-20 September 23, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
49ers fear Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL September 23, 2018 | 5:17 PM
Didi Gregorius
MLB
Bad day in the Bronx: Didi hurt, Yankees lose to lowly O's September 23, 2018 | 5:12 PM
Josh Allen
NFL
Bills stun Vikings 27-6 in rookie Josh Allen's 1st road start September 23, 2018 | 4:42 PM
Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, and David Price are a combined 2-13 in the playoffs, including 0-4 with the Red Sox.
Red Sox
How Red Sox starters have fared in the postseason September 23, 2018 | 12:50 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
The Patriots and Lions reportedly almost agreed to a blockbuster trade involving Rob Gronkowski September 23, 2018 | 10:39 AM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Here's the latest on Josh Gordon's status ahead of the Patriots-Lions game September 23, 2018 | 10:35 AM
Trey Flowers will miss Sunday's game against the Lions due to a concussion.
Patriots
Patriots rule Trey Flowers, Patrick Chung, and Eric Rowe out for Sunday September 23, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Drew Pomeranz walks off the field after giving up a game-winning RBI-single to Michael Brantley in the 11th inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Indians, 5-4, in 11 innings September 22, 2018 | 11:25 PM
The Bruins are gearing up for the regular season.
Bruins
Bruins suffer first preseason setback in Detroit September 22, 2018 | 11:02 PM
Teal Bunbury and the Revolution are still hoping to qualify for the playoffs.
Soccer
Revolution keep playoff hopes alive after tying Fire September 22, 2018 | 10:39 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns is staying with the Timberwolves.
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns getting $190 million extension from Wolves September 22, 2018 | 10:12 PM
Gordon Hayward said he's overjoyed to be back playing basketball with his teammates.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward 'can't wait' for what lies ahead September 22, 2018 | 8:53 PM
Massachusetts' Marqius Young returns the opening kickoff for 93 yards for a touchdown against Charlotte on Saturday.
College Sports
UMass scores 21 points in 31 seconds of ball possession to start the game September 22, 2018 | 7:41 PM
Kyrie Irving believes the Celtics could beat the Warriors in the NBA Finals.
Celtics
'Can we beat Golden State in a 7-game series? Yes.' September 22, 2018 | 6:00 PM