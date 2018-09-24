Sony Michel on his increased workload: ‘If we ain’t winning games, it ain’t fun’

"Nothing makes me feel good but winning games."

Sony Michel
Ricky Jean Francois of the Detroit Lions makes a third down stop on Patriots running back Sony Michel during the second quarter at Ford Field. –Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
By
7:56 AM

Sony Michel is a rookie carrying the bulk of the running back responsibilities for an NFL offense. It sounds like a welcome situation for the Patriots first-round pick, especially after he missed the season opener with a knee injury, but Michel’s two starts have been clouded by defeat.

“If we ain’t winning games, it ain’t fun,” Michel told reporters after the Patriots’ 26-10 loss to the Detroit Lions. “Nothing will make me feel good except for winning games. That’s the purpose, that’s the goal, and that’s what we want to work towards.”

Michel took 14 handoffs from Tom Brady Sunday, rushing for 50 yards on the ground (3.6 yards per carry). Brady also targeted the 23-year-old three times through the air, but Michel was limited to one catch for a one-yard loss by the Detroit defense.

Advertisement

“We just played against a good defense. The [offensive] line went out there and did their best,” Michel said. “Detroit had a good defense. They executed a little bit better than we did. We got to execute together as team.”

The running back is playing over Rex Burkhead. Burkhead was already limited Sunday after suffering a concussion against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and left the Lions matchup with a neck injury. After the game, Brady noted running back James White — who scored the Patriots’ lone touchdown and surpassed Michel’s yardage with half the touches — needs to be more involved in New England’s offense.

“He’s got to be involved.,” Brady said during his postgame news conference. “Guys who can make plays, those are the ones that should be involved, and James is certainly one of them.”

Michel has yet to prove he’s “one of them” at the NFL level. Twice Brady handed off to him on third-and-one, and twice Michel was stopped well short of the first down marker. However, Michel did look sharper in the second half — though he didn’t find any glittering silver lining in the couple stretch plays and tosses during which he nearly broke free.

Advertisement

“It’s football. It’ll be close, but at the end of the day, it didn’t happen. Close is not good enough,” he said.

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski confirmed he threatened to retire rather than play elsewhere September 24, 2018 | 1:29 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots fell to 1-2 September 24, 2018 | 1:26 AM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 26-10 drubbing in Detroit September 24, 2018 | 12:53 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say after the Patriots' second straight loss September 24, 2018 | 12:41 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Chad Finn: 26 thoughts on the Patriots’ disheartening loss to the Lions September 23, 2018 | 11:52 PM
Red Sox Indians Baseball
Red Sox
Greg Allen's RBI single in the 11th inning leads Indians past Red Sox, 4-3 September 23, 2018 | 11:50 PM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
Matt Patricia-led Lions beat Bill Belichick, Patriots 26-10 September 23, 2018 | 11:19 PM
Rex Burkhead
Patriots
Rex Burkhead exits game against Detroit Lions September 23, 2018 | 10:53 PM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
10 stats from the Patriots' terrible first half against the Lions September 23, 2018 | 9:56 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Chris Gronkowski called Bill Belichick's pregame entrance 'straight savage' September 23, 2018 | 8:37 PM
Detroit, MI: 9-23-18: Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was on the field getting loose about two and a half hours before kickoff. The New England Patriots visited the Detroit Lions in a regular season Sunday Night NFL football game at Ford Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Josh Gordon’s Patriots debut will have to wait September 23, 2018 | 7:50 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with a win September 23, 2018 | 6:38 PM
Sports
Clay Matthews on latest roughing call: NFL is 'getting soft' September 23, 2018 | 6:33 PM
New England Patriots v Detroit Lions
Patriots
Matt Patricia and the Lions defeat the Patriots, 26-10 September 23, 2018 | 5:53 PM
Oakland Raiders v Miami Dolphins
NFL
Trick plays help unbeaten Dolphins beat Raiders 28-20 September 23, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
49ers fear Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL September 23, 2018 | 5:17 PM
Didi Gregorius
MLB
Bad day in the Bronx: Didi hurt, Yankees lose to lowly O's September 23, 2018 | 5:12 PM
Josh Allen
NFL
Bills stun Vikings 27-6 in rookie Josh Allen's 1st road start September 23, 2018 | 4:42 PM
Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, and David Price are a combined 2-13 in the playoffs, including 0-4 with the Red Sox.
Red Sox
How Red Sox starters have fared in the postseason September 23, 2018 | 12:50 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
The Patriots and Lions reportedly almost agreed to a blockbuster trade involving Rob Gronkowski September 23, 2018 | 10:39 AM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Here's the latest on Josh Gordon's status ahead of the Patriots-Lions game September 23, 2018 | 10:35 AM
Trey Flowers will miss Sunday's game against the Lions due to a concussion.
Patriots
Patriots rule Trey Flowers, Patrick Chung, and Eric Rowe out for Sunday September 23, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Drew Pomeranz walks off the field after giving up a game-winning RBI-single to Michael Brantley in the 11th inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Indians, 5-4, in 11 innings September 22, 2018 | 11:25 PM
The Bruins are gearing up for the regular season.
Bruins
Bruins suffer first preseason setback in Detroit September 22, 2018 | 11:02 PM
Teal Bunbury and the Revolution are still hoping to qualify for the playoffs.
Soccer
Revolution keep playoff hopes alive after tying Fire September 22, 2018 | 10:39 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns is staying with the Timberwolves.
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns getting $190 million extension from Wolves September 22, 2018 | 10:12 PM
Gordon Hayward said he's overjoyed to be back playing basketball with his teammates.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward 'can't wait' for what lies ahead September 22, 2018 | 8:53 PM
Massachusetts' Marqius Young returns the opening kickoff for 93 yards for a touchdown against Charlotte on Saturday.
College Sports
UMass scores 21 points in 31 seconds of ball possession to start the game September 22, 2018 | 7:41 PM
Kyrie Irving believes the Celtics could beat the Warriors in the NBA Finals.
Celtics
'Can we beat Golden State in a 7-game series? Yes.' September 22, 2018 | 6:00 PM
Markell Jones of the Boilermakers tries to slip out of the grasp of Will Harris of the Eagles in the third quarter Saturday.
College Sports
Boston College football suffers 1st loss of season September 22, 2018 | 4:42 PM