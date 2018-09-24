Morning sports update: Troy Brown says Patriots’ ship is ‘capsizing’ after Gronkowski confirms report

As the Red Sox lost to the Indians 4-3 in extra innings, the Patriots fell to the Lions on Sunday night, 26-10.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

Troy Brown had strong words after Rob Gronkowski confirmed the trade report: In the locker room after the Sunday night loss in Detroit, Rob Gronkowski unequivocally confirmed the report that he was almost traded to the Lions in the offseason.

Afterward, former Patriots receiver Troy Brown – now an analyst for NBC Sports Boston – said that the Patriots ship is now “capsizing.”

"The ship is no longer rocking. It's capsizing" – Troy Brown on Gronkowski confirming the trade stuff — DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) September 24, 2018

“You don’t like when your players say anything else to the press, so I’m sure he didn’t like that comment,” Brown followed up on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” on Monday morning.

‘Yes, it’s time to panic about these Patriots’: As comfortable as some Patriots fans might still be despite the being 1-2, there are some genuine problems in the team’s execution. [Boston Globe]

Chris Gronkowski weighed in on the lack of options in the passing game:

When your tight end gets double covered and no one else can get open. #OnToMiami pic.twitter.com/Hso2NYDUva — Chris Gronkowski (@Chrisgronkowski) September 24, 2018

A piece of (ignominious) history for the Patriots:

This is the first time the Patriots have lost back-to-back games by double-digits since December 16-22, 2002 against the Jets and Titans. They've played 244 games since that stretch. pic.twitter.com/xzlJUNshXH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 24, 2018

Daily highlight: In his first NFL start, Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen hurdled a defender to get a first down. The Bills staged a stunning upset of the Vikings in Minnesota, winning 27-6.