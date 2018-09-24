Trent Dilfer was right on cue after the Patriots fell to 1-2

"Hey Patriots fans, I am on it."

Trent Dilfer
Trent Dilfer was an ESPN Monday Night Football commentator. –Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images
By
8:19 AM

Don’t worry, Patriots fans.

NFL analyst Trent Dilfer has you covered.

“Hey Patriots fans, I am on it,” Dilfer tweeted after New England’s wretched 26-10 loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday night. “This week, I’ll make sure to make another stupid knee jerk reaction statement, so y’all can go on another epic run.”

Dilfer famously lambasted the Patriots in 2014, after the team got demolished by the Kansas City Chiefs and fell to 2-2.

“We saw a weak team,” Dilfer said on ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast. “The New England Patriots, let’s face it, they’re not good anymore.”

Advertisement

The Patriots, of course, proceeded to assemble a 12-4 regular-season record and advanced to the Super Bowl that year. Thanks to a goal-line interception from cornerback Malcolm Butler, they defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 28-24, for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s fourth title together.

Dilfer later acknowledged his initial take might have been too hot.

“I made the mistake I hate making in this job, and that’s knee-jerk reacting to what you see in real time and not thinking about who you are saying it about,” Dilfer said, via ESPN. “What I forgot at the moment, and what I think anybody who wrote the Patriots off early forgot, is what Bill Belichick has done over his career: getting the most from the least and the best from the best. And let’s not forget, that’s what coaching is. So at its core, being a great coach is getting the most from the least and the best from the best.”

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Kerryon Johnson Patriots defense
Patriots
'We’re not doing good right now': Patriots defense falters once again September 24, 2018 | 8:02 AM
Sony Michel
Patriots
Sony Michel on his increased workload: 'If we ain’t winning games, it ain’t fun' September 24, 2018 | 7:56 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski confirmed he threatened to retire rather than play elsewhere September 24, 2018 | 1:29 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots fell to 1-2 September 24, 2018 | 1:26 AM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 26-10 drubbing in Detroit September 24, 2018 | 12:53 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say after the Patriots' second straight loss September 24, 2018 | 12:41 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Chad Finn: 26 thoughts on the Patriots’ disheartening loss to the Lions September 23, 2018 | 11:52 PM
Red Sox Indians Baseball
Red Sox
Greg Allen's RBI single in the 11th inning leads Indians past Red Sox, 4-3 September 23, 2018 | 11:50 PM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
Matt Patricia-led Lions beat Bill Belichick, Patriots 26-10 September 23, 2018 | 11:19 PM
Rex Burkhead
Patriots
Rex Burkhead exits game against Detroit Lions September 23, 2018 | 10:53 PM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
10 stats from the Patriots' terrible first half against the Lions September 23, 2018 | 9:56 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Chris Gronkowski called Bill Belichick's pregame entrance 'straight savage' September 23, 2018 | 8:37 PM
Detroit, MI: 9-23-18: Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was on the field getting loose about two and a half hours before kickoff. The New England Patriots visited the Detroit Lions in a regular season Sunday Night NFL football game at Ford Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Josh Gordon’s Patriots debut will have to wait September 23, 2018 | 7:50 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with a win September 23, 2018 | 6:38 PM
Sports
Clay Matthews on latest roughing call: NFL is 'getting soft' September 23, 2018 | 6:33 PM
New England Patriots v Detroit Lions
Patriots
Matt Patricia and the Lions defeat the Patriots, 26-10 September 23, 2018 | 5:53 PM
Oakland Raiders v Miami Dolphins
NFL
Trick plays help unbeaten Dolphins beat Raiders 28-20 September 23, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
49ers fear Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL September 23, 2018 | 5:17 PM
Didi Gregorius
MLB
Bad day in the Bronx: Didi hurt, Yankees lose to lowly O's September 23, 2018 | 5:12 PM
Josh Allen
NFL
Bills stun Vikings 27-6 in rookie Josh Allen's 1st road start September 23, 2018 | 4:42 PM
Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, and David Price are a combined 2-13 in the playoffs, including 0-4 with the Red Sox.
Red Sox
How Red Sox starters have fared in the postseason September 23, 2018 | 12:50 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
The Patriots and Lions reportedly almost agreed to a blockbuster trade involving Rob Gronkowski September 23, 2018 | 10:39 AM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Here's the latest on Josh Gordon's status ahead of the Patriots-Lions game September 23, 2018 | 10:35 AM
Trey Flowers will miss Sunday's game against the Lions due to a concussion.
Patriots
Patriots rule Trey Flowers, Patrick Chung, and Eric Rowe out for Sunday September 23, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Drew Pomeranz walks off the field after giving up a game-winning RBI-single to Michael Brantley in the 11th inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Indians, 5-4, in 11 innings September 22, 2018 | 11:25 PM
The Bruins are gearing up for the regular season.
Bruins
Bruins suffer first preseason setback in Detroit September 22, 2018 | 11:02 PM
Teal Bunbury and the Revolution are still hoping to qualify for the playoffs.
Soccer
Revolution keep playoff hopes alive after tying Fire September 22, 2018 | 10:39 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns is staying with the Timberwolves.
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns getting $190 million extension from Wolves September 22, 2018 | 10:12 PM
Gordon Hayward said he's overjoyed to be back playing basketball with his teammates.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward 'can't wait' for what lies ahead September 22, 2018 | 8:53 PM
Massachusetts' Marqius Young returns the opening kickoff for 93 yards for a touchdown against Charlotte on Saturday.
College Sports
UMass scores 21 points in 31 seconds of ball possession to start the game September 22, 2018 | 7:41 PM