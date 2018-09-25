Young fan who couldn’t get a Bill Belichick high-five ‘disappointed’

After their pregame moment went viral, the kids involved with “Highfivegate” were found in Boston’s Logan International Airport.

According to a Twitter account known as “The Camera Guys” (run by members of the camera crew for NBC Sports Boston), the pair of younger fans who tried unsuccessfully to get a high-five from “savage” Bill Belichick before the Sunday night kickoff against the Lions were disappointed in the outcome.

“We were kind of sad that he just walked by, we wanted to get a high-five from him. We were just out there visiting friends from Detroit.”

🚨Breaking News🚨. We’ve found the young lads gone viral in highfivegate at last night’s Patriots game. We’d be lyin’ if we said they’re Detroit fans😜#TheNewsYouNeed🗣🎤📺@andycferreira @robjh3@manoonan44 pic.twitter.com/OEyxw3qPKw — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) September 24, 2018

According to a man shown in the video who is reportedly the fans’ father, they actually root for the Patriots despite their Lions apparel.

Advertisement

“We are Patriots fans, but we were showing some love for our friends out in Detroit.”