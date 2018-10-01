The ExPats: Adam Vinatieri’s record, the good and bad of Malcolm Butler, and Bill O’Brien gets a win

Also, another victory speech from Mike Vrabel.

Adam Vinatieri after record breaking field goal.
Adam Vinatieri walks off the field after breaking the NFL record for most field goals made. –Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images
By
October 1, 2018

While the Patriots were busy demolishing the Dolphins on Sunday, a few former New England players were also active in games across the NFL.

It was an up and down day for the ex-Patriots.

Malcolm Butler, Tennessee Titans

Former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler had an up and down day for the Titans. He began in the first quarter with a sack of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Unfortunately for Butler, an apparent miscommunication in the second quarter led to another former Patriot, wide receiver Jordan Matthews, running free for a touchdown:

Given that this happened against the Eagles – the team Butler was infamously benched against in Super Bowl LII, the significance wasn’t lost on football analysts.

Advertisement

Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis Colts

Adam Vinatieri clinched the NFL record for field goals in classic circumstances on Sunday. True to his Super Bowl form, he did so with time expiring, albeit in the first half. Vinatieri’s 42-yard field goal placed him above Morten Andersen in the record book, first in career field goals made.

He needs 31 more points to break the career scoring record (2,544 points).

Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams

On Thursday night, former Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks was part of an impressive Rams display on offense, hauling in a 47-yard touchdown pass.

Cooks finished the game with seven catches for 116 yards in a 38-31 Los Angeles win.

Other notables

Danny Amendola: In his Gillette Stadium return with the Dolphins, Amendola was held to just two catches for 21 yards in the 38-7 loss to the Patriots.

Chandler Jones: The 28-year-old defensive end recorded a second quarter sack against Russell Wilson in the Cardinals’ 20-17 loss to the Seahawks.

Bill O’Brien: The former Patriots offensive coordinator – now head coach of the Texans – finally got a win on Sunday, defeating the Colts in overtime. The victory marked the end of a nine-game losing streak for the Texans, though not everyone was pleased with his coaching performance.

Mike Vrabel: The coach of the Titans got another win, and gave another victory speech:

Advertisement

TOPICS: Patriots Malcolm Butler
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Patriots
Tom Brady says he thinks he can dunk October 1, 2018 | 7:22 PM
Julian Edelman at Patriots training camp in 2018.
Patriots
What Rob Ninkovich had to say after working out with Julian Edelman October 1, 2018 | 4:26 PM
The Colts doomed fake punt against the Patriots in 2015.
Patriots
Latest Colts debacle has some recalling infamous fake punt against Patriots October 1, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Robert Kraft 300 wins
Patriots
Watch Patriots owner Robert Kraft address the locker room after his 300th win October 1, 2018 | 3:14 PM
Robert Williams
Celtics
Rookie Robert Williams impresses teammates in TD Garden debut October 1, 2018 | 3:09 PM
Dont'a Hightower in 2018.
Patriots
Bill Belichick's detailed explanation on why Dont'a Hightower is so valuable October 1, 2018 | 2:19 PM
Kyrie Irving, Marvin Williams
Celtics
3 questions for the Celtics after their first 2 preseason games October 1, 2018 | 12:44 PM
Former Boston Red Sox television announcer Don Orsillo gives a thumbs-up to the crowd during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Don Orsillo thanked Red Sox fans for a 'great weekend in Boston' October 1, 2018 | 12:04 PM
Tom Brady against the Dolphins in 2018.
Patriots
Tom Brady on WEEI: 'I haven't seen that happen probably in 10 years' October 1, 2018 | 10:45 AM
Marcus Smart during Celtics media day in 2018.
Sports News
Marcus Smart discussed balancing work and family after mother's death October 1, 2018 | 9:15 AM
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Earl Thomas (29) is greeted by Arizona Cardinals players as he leaves the field after breaking his leg during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks won 20-17. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
NFL
Around the NFL in Week 4: What you might've missed October 1, 2018 | 3:06 AM
Patrick Mahomes
NFL
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes juggles on-field success, off-field stardom October 1, 2018 | 3:02 AM
Jets Jaguars Football
NFL
Jets dominated by Jaguars 31-12 October 1, 2018 | 2:58 AM
Bills Packers Football
NFL
Bills stumble and fall to Packers 22-0 October 1, 2018 | 2:54 AM
Browns Raiders Football
NFL
Raiders rally past Browns in OT for Jon Gruden's first win September 30, 2018 | 9:50 PM
Earl Thomas Seattle Seahawks
NFL
Seahawks safety appears to flip off bench while getting carted off field September 30, 2018 | 9:07 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady appears to have started a new post-win social media tradition September 30, 2018 | 8:20 PM
Sony Michel
Patriots
What Sony Michel had to say after his 112-yard breakout performance September 30, 2018 | 8:04 PM
Mark Whipple
College Sports
UMass suspends coach for 'rape' comment in officiating rant September 30, 2018 | 7:47 PM
Ryan Tannehill
Patriots
What the Miami Dolphins had to say after getting smoked by the Patriots September 30, 2018 | 7:40 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' performance Sunday September 30, 2018 | 7:19 PM
Red Sox Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Red Sox claim more titles, beating Yankees 10-2 in finale September 30, 2018 | 6:48 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady got what he wanted in Week 4 September 30, 2018 | 6:45 PM
Bills Packers Football
NFL
Packers put together complete effort in 22-0 win over Bills September 30, 2018 | 6:38 PM
Patriots
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 38-7 demolition of the Dolphins September 30, 2018 | 6:35 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say after leading the Patriots over the Dolphins September 30, 2018 | 5:55 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
What Josh Gordon had to say after his first game as a Patriot September 30, 2018 | 5:07 PM
Patriots
Patriots
Chad Finn: 38 thoughts on the Patriots’ 38-7 win over the Dolphins September 30, 2018 | 5:03 PM
Sports
Patriots stop skid, hand Dolphins 1st loss in 38-7 rout September 30, 2018 | 4:21 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski leaves Patriots game with ankle injury September 30, 2018 | 3:31 PM