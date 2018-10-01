The ExPats: Adam Vinatieri’s record, the good and bad of Malcolm Butler, and Bill O’Brien gets a win

While the Patriots were busy demolishing the Dolphins on Sunday, a few former New England players were also active in games across the NFL.

It was an up and down day for the ex-Patriots.

Malcolm Butler, Tennessee Titans

Former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler had an up and down day for the Titans. He began in the first quarter with a sack of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Unfortunately for Butler, an apparent miscommunication in the second quarter led to another former Patriot, wide receiver Jordan Matthews, running free for a touchdown:

Given that this happened against the Eagles – the team Butler was infamously benched against in Super Bowl LII, the significance wasn’t lost on football analysts.

Jordan Matthews just ran past Malcolm Butler, who appeared to think he had some help, for a 56-yard touchdown. That’s your alternate history Super Bowl moment. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 30, 2018

Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis Colts

Adam Vinatieri clinched the NFL record for field goals in classic circumstances on Sunday. True to his Super Bowl form, he did so with time expiring, albeit in the first half. Vinatieri’s 42-yard field goal placed him above Morten Andersen in the record book, first in career field goals made.

The most field goals made EVER.@AdamVinatieri's 566 career FGs is a new NFL RECORD! 🐐#HOUvsIND pic.twitter.com/oDqiSjD1UR — NFL (@NFL) September 30, 2018

He needs 31 more points to break the career scoring record (2,544 points).

Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams

On Thursday night, former Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks was part of an impressive Rams display on offense, hauling in a 47-yard touchdown pass.

🗣 JARED GOFF IS OUT HERE DROPPING DIMES‼️@JaredGoff16 finds @brandincooks for the 47-yard TD! pic.twitter.com/5TeFf0YJzT — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 28, 2018

Cooks finished the game with seven catches for 116 yards in a 38-31 Los Angeles win.

Other notables

Danny Amendola: In his Gillette Stadium return with the Dolphins, Amendola was held to just two catches for 21 yards in the 38-7 loss to the Patriots.

Chandler Jones: The 28-year-old defensive end recorded a second quarter sack against Russell Wilson in the Cardinals’ 20-17 loss to the Seahawks.

Bill O’Brien: The former Patriots offensive coordinator – now head coach of the Texans – finally got a win on Sunday, defeating the Colts in overtime. The victory marked the end of a nine-game losing streak for the Texans, though not everyone was pleased with his coaching performance.

Mike Vrabel: The coach of the Titans got another win, and gave another victory speech: