Julian Edelman reportedly trained at the Celtics’ practice facility during his suspension

He also played ping pong with Gordon Hayward.

Julian Edelman
Julian Edelman during Tuesday's walkthrough Patriots practice at Gillette Stadium. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
7:59 AM

The Celtics aren’t the only ones enjoying their state-of-the-art new practice facility.

While point guard Kyrie Irving and forward Al Horford were organizing pickup games, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman reportedly trained at the Auerbach Center, too. Banned from practicing at Gillette Stadium and contacting Patriot personnel during his four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, Edelman spent several mornings working with the Celtics’ training staff and using the weight room, according to ESPN.

He also managed to squeeze in some ping-pong games with forward Gordon Hayward, who was a talented tennis player in high school.

“He’s a good player,” Hayward told ESPN. “I haven’t played against someone who moved like he did when he played. He was all over the place and low to the ground.”

Advertisement

During his suspension, Edelman also frequently worked out with former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich as well as a group that included former Patriots wide receiver Jordan Matthews at Boston College. One of the points of emphasis during his sessions was conditioning — something he said wasn’t 100 percent during training camp. According to NFL Network, Edelman did not work out at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center, as he did during his rehab for his torn ACL last season.

The 32-year-old returned to the Patriots Monday and is expected to play against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium Thursday night.

TOPICS: Patriots Celtics Julian Edelman
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
The New York Yankees celebrate after beating the Oakland Athletics 7-2 in the American League wild-card playoff baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in New York.
MLB
Yankees win Wild Card game to set up playoff matchup with Red Sox October 4, 2018 | 12:55 AM
The New York Yankees' Luke Voit hits a triple in the sixth inning of their American League wild-card game against Oakland, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Red Sox
Players and hitters to watch on the Yankees October 3, 2018 | 11:51 PM
Washington's Alex Ovechkin celebrates with T.J. Oshie during the second period.
Bruins
Bruins crushed by Capitals in 7-0 rout October 3, 2018 | 10:28 PM
Boston, MA: 10-03-18: Led by Mookie Betts (far right) Red Sox players do some sprints in front of the scoreboard on the Green Monster that tells the story of their 108 victory season. The Red Sox continued to prepare for their Friday night ALDS game with a workout at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Dunkin' is offering a coffee deal next week in honor of the Red Sox October 3, 2018 | 6:42 PM
5-28-2000:New York, N.Y.:Trot Nixon (left), gets the heroes welcome as he comes to the dugout following his dramatic top of the ninth two run home run that beat the Yankees. Library tag 05302000 Sports
Red Sox
This former Red Sox fan favorite will be throwing out the first pitch Friday October 3, 2018 | 3:59 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
The Celtics aren't going unnoticed by the league's 30 GMs October 3, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Jarvis Green sacks Peyton Manning during the AFC Championship Game in 2004.
Patriots
'The rivalry is back on': 3 things to know about Patriots-Colts drama October 3, 2018 | 2:03 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. Vinatieri has fond memories of New England, having won three Super Bowl rings and earned a reputation as the league’s best clutch kicker there. And he could be making his final trip to Foxborough on Thursday night.
NFL
Adam Vinatieri prepares for potential last visit to New England October 3, 2018 | 1:45 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Patriots
Everything you need to know before the Patriots host the Colts on Thursday October 3, 2018 | 1:33 PM
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 file photo Brooks Koepka of the US offers a golf glove to a spectator he injured when his ball hit her on the 6th hole during his fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France. Ryder Cup organizers say they are alarmed by the news that a spectator hit by a Brooks Koepka's tee shot at the Ryder Cup says she has lost sight in her right eye. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
Golf
'She's not going to be able to see out of her eye ever again. All because I hit a golf ball.' October 3, 2018 | 12:04 PM
Media
Summer radio ratings: The Sports Hub first overall, Kirk and Callahan win mornings October 3, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Khris Davis
Red Sox
Does anyone want the A’s to win the AL wild card? October 3, 2018 | 11:05 AM
Kenny Britt New England Patriots
Patriots
Another receiver files injury grievance against the Patriots October 3, 2018 | 9:00 AM
Paul Pierce waves to fans at TD Garden.
Sports News
Paul Pierce is the latest flat Earth theorist October 3, 2018 | 8:58 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens: 'I couldn't be more unimpressed after our first three exhibition games' October 3, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Colorado Rockies' Tony Wolters hits a one-run single against the Chicago Cubs during the 13th inning of the National League wild-card playoff baseball game Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Chicago.
MLB
Rockies top Cubs 2-1 in 13-inning wild-card game October 3, 2018 | 3:31 AM
Isaiah Crowell New York Jets
NFL
Jets running back gets $13K fine, endorsement deal for touchdown 'wipe' celebration October 2, 2018 | 9:30 PM
Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, of Australia, speaks during a news conference before their upcoming American League wildcard baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in New York.
MLB
Seeking relief, A's to start Liam Hendriks in wild-card game against Yankees October 2, 2018 | 9:28 PM
NFL Comissioner Roger Goodell
NFL
Roger Goodell praises Trump for trade deal's Super Bowl connection October 2, 2018 | 7:42 PM
FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks watches during NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio. The former investment bank analyst who fed confidential stock tips to NFL player Mychal Kendricks has pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Damilare Sonoiki, who also wrote for the television show “Black-ish” for a season, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2018.
NFL
NFL suspends Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks indefinitely for insider trading October 2, 2018 | 7:35 PM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
NHL, NBC hoping to make Wednesday's Bruins-Capitals game must-see TV October 2, 2018 | 5:01 PM
Jason McCourty
Patriots
3 up, 3 down: Winners and losers from the Patriots' past week October 2, 2018 | 4:28 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
Alex Cora is looking to keep things routine ahead of ALDS October 2, 2018 | 4:25 PM
Yankees Rays Baseball
MLB
Luis Severino to start wild-card game for Yankees again October 2, 2018 | 1:06 PM
Adam Vinatieri after the Snow Game against the Raiders.
Patriots
Bill Belichick: 'I would say it was by far the greatest kick I have ever seen' October 2, 2018 | 12:59 PM
The Columbia University Lions take the field for a game against Dartmouth, in Hanover, N.H.
College Sports
Ivy League football saw large reduction in concussions after new kickoff rules October 2, 2018 | 12:56 PM
Boston, MA - 9/28/2018 - (6th inning) Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce (25) celebrates his grand slam in the sixth inning. The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees in Game 1 of a three game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 29Red Sox-Yankees, LOID:8.4.3302103597.
Red Sox
Red Sox starting times announced for Games 1 and 2 October 2, 2018 | 12:19 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Fantasy focus: What to expect from Julian Edelman in his Week 5 return October 2, 2018 | 11:25 AM
2004 world series
Sports Q
Who do you want to win the World Series if the Red Sox don't? October 2, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Sports News
Bill Belichick responded to a question about Rob Gronkowski's loss of quickness October 2, 2018 | 8:48 AM