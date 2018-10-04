Morning sports update: Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski are expected to play against Colts

The teammates will be on the field together for the first time since Nov. 27, 2016.

Rob Gronkowski of the Patriots celebrates a touchdown with Julian Edelman against the Steelers.
Rob Gronkowski celebrates a touchdown with Julian Edelman against the Steelers in 2015. –Getty Images
By
10:23 AM

The Boston Bruins got run over by the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, losing 7-0 on the road in the worst season opener in franchise history. The defending Stanley Cup champs scored five goals on Bruins starter Tuukka Rask before he was pulled in the second period in favor of newly acquired goaltender Jaroslav Halak.

The Bruins have a chance to redeem themselves Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres in New York, with puck drop slated for 7 p.m.

Here are a few more sports headlines for your Thursday morning.

Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski are expected to play Thursday night

Advertisement

The Patriots are hosting the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, and for the first time since Nov. 27, 2016– yes, it has been that long– tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Julian Edelman will be on the field together.

Coming off a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and a torn ACL that kept him out for the entire 2017 season, Edelman will be donning No. 11 in a non-preseason game for the first time since Super Bowl LI.

Gronkowski’s status was questionable after he left Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter with an injured ankle. Though he didn’t participate in the team’s walk-through on Tuesday and was listed as limited on Wednesday, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter confirmed that he is expected to be active against the Colts.

Yankees crush A’s in wild card game

In a 7-2 victory at home, the Yankees secured their spot in the American League Division Series and will face the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday night.

In a game that could’ve easily ended their season, the Yankees instead rallied and validated themselves against the Oakland Athletics. Aaron Judge’s two-run homer in the first inning got the ball rolling for the Yankees, and Luke Voit’s two-run triple in the sixth off of A’s closer Blake Treinen practically sealed the deal. On the mound, Yanks starter Luis Severino pitched four scoreless innings, redeeming himself from the 2017 wild card game against the Minnesota Twins where he gave up four runs in the half-inning that he pitched.

Advertisement

There hasn’t been a Yanks-Sox matchup in the postseason in 13 years and 349 days, and with the series is shaping up to be a must-see– and, for the Yankees, something worth celebrating too.

Eric Rowe handles a Twitter “fan” in the best way

October 3 is Patriots’ cornerback Eric Rowe’s birthday. He got a plethora of ‘happy birthday’ messages on social media from fans, but one fan didn’t really have birthday wishes in mind.

“F*** Eric Rowe I seen what u did in the SB, trash”

The angry tweeter was most likely referring to Rowe’s performance in Super Bowl LII, when the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33. Fellow cornerback Malcolm Butler was benched, a decision that remains controversial months later, and Rowe started in his absence.

Rowe must’ve felt strongly about shutting any haters down on his birthday, because the clapback was his first tweet since April 27.

Brad Marchand bloodies Lars Eller after celebrating seventh goal

Lars Eller celebrated scoring the seventh goal against the Bruins Wednesday night right in front of their bench.

This was something that made Marchand very mad.

The “little ball of hate” has never been one to shy away from an on-ice scrap, but this level of physicality in game one of the season is wild even for him and has sparked a debate on whether or not the NHL should suspend him. Per the NHL rulebook, there must be at least two willing combatants in any permissible fight, and guys are supposed to wait until both parties shed their gloves before engaging and throwing punches. Some hockey fans think that Marchand engaged with Eller before he was ready and willing, and believe that the forward was “jumped.” This was Eller’s first career fight.

Advertisement

“His celebration was unnecessary,” Marchand said. “He took an angle in front of our bench and celebrated in a 7-0 game. So I just let him know.”

While some people are suggesting that Marchand be suspended, coach Bruce Cassidy doesn’t see it that way.

Daily Highlight

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Bruins Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday's Patriots-Colts game October 4, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20), of Denmark, scores a goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak, rear, of Slovakia, and center Noel Acciari (55) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in Washington. The Capitals won 7-0. (
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 7-0 opening night loss to the Capitals October 4, 2018 | 9:00 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Where suspended Julian Edelman trained instead of the TB12 center October 4, 2018 | 7:59 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, left, and relief pitcher Julio Urias celebrate defeating the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
MLB
A look at all 16 potential World Series matchups October 4, 2018 | 3:32 AM
The New York Yankees celebrate after beating the Oakland Athletics 7-2 in the American League wild-card playoff baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in New York.
MLB
Yankees win Wild Card game to set up playoff matchup with Red Sox October 4, 2018 | 12:55 AM
Red Sox Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Red Sox hope bullpen woes don't doom playoff chances October 4, 2018 | 12:13 AM
The New York Yankees' Luke Voit hits a triple in the sixth inning of their American League wild-card game against Oakland, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Red Sox
Here’s how the Yankees look heading into ALDS vs Red Sox October 3, 2018 | 11:51 PM
Washington's Alex Ovechkin celebrates with T.J. Oshie during the second period.
Bruins
Bruins crushed by Capitals in 7-0 rout October 3, 2018 | 10:28 PM
Boston, MA: 10-03-18: Led by Mookie Betts (far right) Red Sox players do some sprints in front of the scoreboard on the Green Monster that tells the story of their 108 victory season. The Red Sox continued to prepare for their Friday night ALDS game with a workout at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Dunkin' is offering a coffee deal next week in honor of the Red Sox October 3, 2018 | 6:42 PM
5-28-2000:New York, N.Y.:Trot Nixon (left), gets the heroes welcome as he comes to the dugout following his dramatic top of the ninth two run home run that beat the Yankees. Library tag 05302000 Sports
Red Sox
This former Red Sox fan favorite will be throwing out the first pitch Friday October 3, 2018 | 3:59 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
The Celtics aren't going unnoticed by the league's 30 GMs October 3, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Jarvis Green sacks Peyton Manning during the AFC Championship Game in 2004.
Patriots
'The rivalry is back on': 3 things to know about Patriots-Colts drama October 3, 2018 | 2:03 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. Vinatieri has fond memories of New England, having won three Super Bowl rings and earned a reputation as the league’s best clutch kicker there. And he could be making his final trip to Foxborough on Thursday night.
NFL
Adam Vinatieri prepares for potential last visit to New England October 3, 2018 | 1:45 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Patriots
Everything you need to know before the Patriots host the Colts on Thursday October 3, 2018 | 1:33 PM
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 file photo Brooks Koepka of the US offers a golf glove to a spectator he injured when his ball hit her on the 6th hole during his fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France. Ryder Cup organizers say they are alarmed by the news that a spectator hit by a Brooks Koepka's tee shot at the Ryder Cup says she has lost sight in her right eye. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
Golf
'She's not going to be able to see out of her eye ever again. All because I hit a golf ball.' October 3, 2018 | 12:04 PM
Media
Summer radio ratings: The Sports Hub first overall, Kirk and Callahan win mornings October 3, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Khris Davis
Red Sox
Does anyone want the A’s to win the AL wild card? October 3, 2018 | 11:05 AM
Kenny Britt New England Patriots
Patriots
Another receiver files injury grievance against the Patriots October 3, 2018 | 9:00 AM
Paul Pierce waves to fans at TD Garden.
Sports News
Paul Pierce is the latest flat Earth theorist October 3, 2018 | 8:58 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens: 'I couldn't be more unimpressed after our first three exhibition games' October 3, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Colorado Rockies' Tony Wolters hits a one-run single against the Chicago Cubs during the 13th inning of the National League wild-card playoff baseball game Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Chicago.
MLB
Rockies top Cubs 2-1 in 13-inning wild-card game October 3, 2018 | 3:31 AM
Isaiah Crowell New York Jets
NFL
Jets running back gets $13K fine, endorsement deal for touchdown 'wipe' celebration October 2, 2018 | 9:30 PM
Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, of Australia, speaks during a news conference before their upcoming American League wildcard baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in New York.
MLB
Seeking relief, A's to start Liam Hendriks in wild-card game against Yankees October 2, 2018 | 9:28 PM
NFL Comissioner Roger Goodell
NFL
Roger Goodell praises Trump for trade deal's Super Bowl connection October 2, 2018 | 7:42 PM
FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks watches during NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio. The former investment bank analyst who fed confidential stock tips to NFL player Mychal Kendricks has pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Damilare Sonoiki, who also wrote for the television show “Black-ish” for a season, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2018.
NFL
NFL suspends Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks indefinitely for insider trading October 2, 2018 | 7:35 PM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
NHL, NBC hoping to make Wednesday's Bruins-Capitals game must-see TV October 2, 2018 | 5:01 PM
Jason McCourty
Patriots
3 up, 3 down: Winners and losers from the Patriots' past week October 2, 2018 | 4:28 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
Alex Cora is looking to keep things routine ahead of ALDS October 2, 2018 | 4:25 PM
Yankees Rays Baseball
MLB
Luis Severino to start wild-card game for Yankees again October 2, 2018 | 1:06 PM
Adam Vinatieri after the Snow Game against the Raiders.
Patriots
Bill Belichick: 'I would say it was by far the greatest kick I have ever seen' October 2, 2018 | 12:59 PM