Morning sports update: Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski are expected to play against Colts

The Boston Bruins got run over by the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, losing 7-0 on the road in the worst season opener in franchise history. The defending Stanley Cup champs scored five goals on Bruins starter Tuukka Rask before he was pulled in the second period in favor of newly acquired goaltender Jaroslav Halak.

The Bruins have a chance to redeem themselves Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres in New York, with puck drop slated for 7 p.m.

Here are a few more sports headlines for your Thursday morning.

Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski are expected to play Thursday night

Advertisement

The Patriots are hosting the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, and for the first time since Nov. 27, 2016– yes, it has been that long– tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Julian Edelman will be on the field together.

Coming off a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and a torn ACL that kept him out for the entire 2017 season, Edelman will be donning No. 11 in a non-preseason game for the first time since Super Bowl LI.

Gronkowski’s status was questionable after he left Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter with an injured ankle. Though he didn’t participate in the team’s walk-through on Tuesday and was listed as limited on Wednesday, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter confirmed that he is expected to be active against the Colts.

Yankees crush A’s in wild card game

In a 7-2 victory at home, the Yankees secured their spot in the American League Division Series and will face the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday night.

In a game that could’ve easily ended their season, the Yankees instead rallied and validated themselves against the Oakland Athletics. Aaron Judge’s two-run homer in the first inning got the ball rolling for the Yankees, and Luke Voit’s two-run triple in the sixth off of A’s closer Blake Treinen practically sealed the deal. On the mound, Yanks starter Luis Severino pitched four scoreless innings, redeeming himself from the 2017 wild card game against the Minnesota Twins where he gave up four runs in the half-inning that he pitched.

Advertisement

There hasn’t been a Yanks-Sox matchup in the postseason in 13 years and 349 days, and with the series is shaping up to be a must-see– and, for the Yankees, something worth celebrating too.

Wild for the Night. pic.twitter.com/T3oUJWFV6b — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 4, 2018

Eric Rowe handles a Twitter “fan” in the best way

October 3 is Patriots’ cornerback Eric Rowe’s birthday. He got a plethora of ‘happy birthday’ messages on social media from fans, but one fan didn’t really have birthday wishes in mind.

“F*** Eric Rowe I seen what u did in the SB, trash”

The angry tweeter was most likely referring to Rowe’s performance in Super Bowl LII, when the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33. Fellow cornerback Malcolm Butler was benched, a decision that remains controversial months later, and Rowe started in his absence.

If it makes you and half the fans personally feel better to trash me, please let it all out. At the end of the day, I'm 26 years old with the best job in the world with the best team and the rest of my life set up. Negative comments have no effect towards me. Let it all out 😀 https://t.co/tPDRNBDKfY — Eric Rowe (@EricRowe32) October 3, 2018

Rowe must’ve felt strongly about shutting any haters down on his birthday, because the clapback was his first tweet since April 27.

Brad Marchand bloodies Lars Eller after celebrating seventh goal

Lars Eller celebrated scoring the seventh goal against the Bruins Wednesday night right in front of their bench.

Too many goals to keep up…here's No. 7 from Lars Eller 🔥 pic.twitter.com/E59YZ4IPyi — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) October 4, 2018

This was something that made Marchand very mad.

The “little ball of hate” has never been one to shy away from an on-ice scrap, but this level of physicality in game one of the season is wild even for him and has sparked a debate on whether or not the NHL should suspend him. Per the NHL rulebook, there must be at least two willing combatants in any permissible fight, and guys are supposed to wait until both parties shed their gloves before engaging and throwing punches. Some hockey fans think that Marchand engaged with Eller before he was ready and willing, and believe that the forward was “jumped.” This was Eller’s first career fight.

Advertisement

“His celebration was unnecessary,” Marchand said. “He took an angle in front of our bench and celebrated in a 7-0 game. So I just let him know.”

While some people are suggesting that Marchand be suspended, coach Bruce Cassidy doesn’t see it that way.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on Marchand going after Eller: "That's good. He's a proud guy. I think Eller celebrated a little on a 7-0 goal. I think that's his prerogative and Marchy let him know that that's not acceptable. That's that and we move on." — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) October 4, 2018

Daily Highlight