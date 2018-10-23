FROM

Patriots reportedly are interested in acquiring cornerback Patrick Peterson

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) celebrates his fourth stop against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) celebrates his fourth stop against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. –AP
By
Andrew Mahoney
October 23, 2018

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson wants to be traded, and the Patriots reportedly are interested in acquiring his services.

Bryant McFadden, the former NFL cornerback, current CBS Sports analyst, and Peterson’s cousin, said he has spoken with Peterson about why he wants to leave the Cardinals, and that the Patriots are one of three teams that have shown the most interest.

“There are a boatload of teams that would love to trade for Pat,’’ McFadden told 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. “The three best teams that have been pretty aggressive so far in a day’s time is of course the Saints, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the New England Patriots.’’

TOPICS: Patriots
