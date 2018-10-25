Here’s the latest behind-the-scenes video from Tom Brady

Tom Brady made a rare admission in a new video. He acknowledged that at some point, his football career will actually come to an end.

“The only thing that I want to do as I move forward beyond my football career is to teach people more of those things,” said Brady, in reference to the training techniques espoused by his company, TB12 Sports.

Still, Brady spends most of the video reminding viewers how much he’s doing to continue playing into his forties.

“At 41, I’m in very uncharted territory,” he explains in the video, which was released on Thursday afternoon.

“When you’re pushing the limits to get better, a lot of the time the limits push back,” Brady notes.

Now in his 19th NFL season, Brady continues to play at an exceptionally high level. Through seven games, Brady has thrown 16 touchdowns, completing 68 percent of his passes. The Patriots are 5-2, and lead the AFC East.

After releasing a self-help book, The TB12 Method, a year ago, Brady has continued to market his personal brand (done alongside his business partner and body coach, Alex Guerrero).

The behind-the-scenes video technique is also part of Brady’s ongoing brand, having been a central component of his in-depth documentary series, “Tom vs. Time.”