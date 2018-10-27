Bills’ LeSean McCoy listed as questionable versus Patriots

Buffalo is 2-5, while AFC East-leading New England has won four straight to improve to 5-2.

LeSean McCoy of the Bills runs the ball against the Texans.
LeSean McCoy of the Bills runs the ball against the Texans. –Tim Warner / Getty Images
AP,
2:15 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable for Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots.

McCoy has not been cleared to play yet despite practicing on a limited basis the past three days, as he’s allowed under NFL concussion protocol rules. He was hurt when he landed on his head while being tackled along the sideline on Buffalo’s second play from scrimmage in a 37-5 loss at Indianapolis last weekend.

Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy are the only two healthy backups behind McCoy, with Taiwan Jones listed as out due to a neck injury. Ivory carries no injury designation after hurting his hamstring in practice Thursday.

Starting defensive end Trent Murphy has been ruled out after hurting his knee against Indianapolis.

Buffalo is 2-5, while the AFC East-leading Patriots have won four straight to improve to 5-2.

TOPICS: Patriots Football NFL
