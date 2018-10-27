Sony Michel returns to practice for Patriots
He looked free and fluid as he did some light jogging and side shuffling.
FOXBOROUGH — Sony Michel was spotted in the bubble — and that puts the Patriots rookie on the bubble for Monday night’s game road game against the Bills.
The running back returned to practice Saturday morning — a sweats-and-shells session inside the Empower Field House — less than a week after suffering a left knee injury in the first half against the Bears.
The 5-foot-11-inch, 215-pounder looked free and fluid as he did some light jogging and side shuffling during the portion of practice media was allowed to observe.
Sony Michel (26) has returned to #Patriots practice today. Had suffered knee injury Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Q2TFbD2F4D— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) October 27, 2018
Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.
Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.