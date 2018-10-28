Julian Edelman says his ‘heart is broken’ after senseless tragedy in Pittsburgh

"As a Jew, an American and a human, I'm devastated."

Julian Edelman said his heart is broken for the families in Pittsburgh following Saturday's shooting.
Julian Edelman said his heart is broken for the families in Pittsburgh following Saturday's shooting. –Charles Krupa / AP Photo
By
7:20 PM

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said his “heart is broken for the families in Pittsburgh,” following Saturday’s shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue that killed 11 people.

“It’s hard to even imagine such senselessness,” Edelman wrote. “As a Jew, an American and a human, I’m devastated. We are with you, Pittsburgh.”

The suspect, Robert Bowers, told a SWAT team officer he “wanted all Jews to die,” and is responsible for what is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

