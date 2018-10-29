Michael Jordan had us all fooled with this promo for next week’s Patriots game

"A lot of talk going on these days about who is the greatest ever."

By
4:00 PM

Pretend for a moment that you, like millions of TV viewers Sunday night, watched the above commercial without any context. No Sunday Night Football or NFL logos. No NBC-affiliated YouTube or Twitter account.

Through the first 30 seconds, what exactly would you have thought Michael Jordan was proposing when he mentioned settling the debate “about who is the greatest ever, about who has the titles, the raw talent, the most clutch moments.”

“I get it,” Jordan says. “It’s a tough call. I mean even the jersey numbers are the same.”

Hmmm, does that description fit any professional sports debate increasingly being had in bars and blogs across the country?

“But maybe the best way to settle this debate is to play it out, head to head,” Jordan adds, looking straight into the camera.

And then the commercial cuts to footage of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, revealing itself as a promotion for next Sunday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers. To be sure, it’s a compelling matchup — but Patriots fans might disagree that it will have any bearing of the football GOAT argument. For most, Brady has a firm hold of the acronymic title.

If you thought MJ was suggesting a one-on-one basketball game to settle the GOAT debate between himself and LeBron James, you weren’t the only one.

