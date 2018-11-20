Bill Belichick’s takeaway from Chiefs-Rams is… the Jets?

Patriots coach Bill Belichick caught part of Monday night’s epic showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams, but his takeaway from the game had nothing to do with the two teams involved.

“The Jets,” Belichick said Tuesday at Gillette Stadium. “That’s my takeaway.”

Despite totaling a combined 105 points, the flashy offense from the Rams and Chiefs wasn’t enough for Belichick to stray from his typical approach to press conferences — one that’s often exclusively focused on New England’s next opponent. The Patriots visit the Jets Sunday after a bye week.

“It’s always tough down there with the Jets, and I’m sure it will be again this time,” Belichick said. “The last five times we’ve gone down there, they’ll all been hard-fought games, close games. The Jets do a good job — really good — in all three phases of the game. It’s a team that’s really, I’d say, improved in all areas.”

Though New England enters Sunday’s game as 9.5-point favorites, the last five meetings in the Meadowlands have been decided by one possession. If the Patriots can win the remaining six games on their schedule and the Chiefs lose one game, then they will earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC.