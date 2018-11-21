Tom Brady is on Patriots’ injury report with knee ailment

FOXBOROUGH — Tom Brady made a surprise appearance on the Patriots’ injury report Wednesday, as the quarterback was limited in practice because of a knee injury.

Brady tweaked the knee on a 6-yard completion to

Julian Edelman in New England’s loss in Nashville on Nov. 11. According to NFL Network, Brady is expected to play against the Jets on Sunday.

Brady didn’t finish the game against the Titans, though that likely had more do to with the score (the Patriots trailed, 34-10, when Brian Hoyer entered) than the condition of Brady’s knee.