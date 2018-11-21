FROM

Tom Brady is on Patriots’ injury report with knee ailment

Tom Brady
Tom Brady scrambles against the Chiefs Oct. 14. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
By
November 21, 2018

FOXBOROUGH — Tom Brady made a surprise appearance on the Patriots’ injury report Wednesday, as the quarterback was limited in practice because of a knee injury.

Brady tweaked the knee on a 6-yard completion to
Julian Edelman in New England’s loss in Nashville on Nov. 11. According to NFL Network, Brady is expected to play against the Jets on Sunday.

Brady didn’t finish the game against the Titans, though that likely had more do to with the score (the Patriots trailed, 34-10, when Brian Hoyer entered) than the condition of Brady’s knee.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
College Sports
Rejected by family, gay athlete Emily Scheck thankful for other support November 21, 2018 | 5:46 PM
Mark Sanchez amid the debacle of Nov. 22, 2012.
Sports Q
What is your favorite Boston sports memory on Thanksgiving? November 21, 2018 | 3:24 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft visited Goldman Sachs. Here's what we learned November 21, 2018 | 3:16 PM
Boston College head coach Steve Addazio talks with his team in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Florida State defeated Boston College 22-21. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
College Sports
What to watch for when No. 19 Syracuse visits Boston College November 21, 2018 | 11:58 AM
Stephon Gilmore, Jackie Bradley Jr.
Patriots
'I’m like, ‘Bro, you’re not sore?'': A Patriot and a Red Sox caught up in South Carolina November 21, 2018 | 10:22 AM
Venus Williams answers questions at a press conference in January of 2017.
National
Venus Williams settles fatal crash lawsuit November 21, 2018 | 10:16 AM
Terry Rozier
Celtics
Terry Rozier addressed his cryptic tweet November 21, 2018 | 9:57 AM
Rob Gronkowski at Patriots practice.
Sports News
New York sports writer says Rob Gronkowski looks 'sad and lost' November 21, 2018 | 9:34 AM
Sony Michel
Patriots
How the AFC playoff picture looks for the Patriots November 21, 2018 | 8:59 AM
Rex Burkhead
Patriots
Rex Burkhead had a very valid excuse for being late to practice November 20, 2018 | 10:32 PM
Adam Silver
NBA
What Adam Silver had to say about angry fans and female coaches November 20, 2018 | 10:29 PM
Adrian Beltre Beltre slashed .286/.339/.480 in his 21-year career.
Sports Q
Is Adrian Beltre a Hall of Fame lock? November 20, 2018 | 4:43 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick's takeaway from 'Monday Night Football' had nothing to do with the game November 20, 2018 | 4:25 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Chad Finn: It's tempting to say the Patriots can't hang with the NFL's best. But they already have. November 20, 2018 | 3:59 PM
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin returns to Killington for World Cup stop this weekend November 20, 2018 | 3:56 PM
David Price
Red Sox
David Price, Jonny Venters earn Comeback Player awards November 20, 2018 | 3:55 PM
Colten Brewer
Red Sox
Red Sox close to acquiring RHP Colten Brewer from Padres November 20, 2018 | 3:14 PM
Mark Whipple's Minutemen fell, 58-42, once again Saturday.
College Sports
UMass parting ways with football coach Mark Whipple after 6 seasons November 20, 2018 | 3:08 PM
JR Smith Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Cavaliers, J.R. Smith parting ways amid stormy season November 20, 2018 | 1:57 PM
Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug
Bruins
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron ruled out for at least 4 weeks November 20, 2018 | 1:50 PM
Dwayne Wade
NBA
Dwyane Wade returns to Miami Heat after birth of child November 20, 2018 | 12:42 PM
Jared Goff Rams
NFL
Rams-Chiefs shootout also put up big numbers in the ratings November 20, 2018 | 12:31 PM
Adrian Beltre
MLB
Adrian Beltre retires after 21 seasons, 3,166 hits November 20, 2018 | 11:16 AM
Sylvester Stallone stars as Rocky Balboa and Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed and in CREED II, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures film. Credit: Barry Wetcher / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures © 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Boxing
If boxing’s popularity is waning in the US, why are movies about it so popular? November 20, 2018 | 10:30 AM
Sam Darnold
Sports News
Jets rookie Sam Darnold got stuck in the snow with other New Jersey drivers November 20, 2018 | 10:06 AM
Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) celebrates with Tony Parker (9) after Parker's basket against the Boston Celtics late in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Celtics
Kemba Walker scored 43 points to hand the Celtics another loss November 20, 2018 | 7:02 AM
NFL
Rams outlast Chiefs 54-51 in record Monday night showdown November 20, 2018 | 3:30 AM
Steve Pearce is congratulated by Xander Bogaerts after his eighth inning home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five of the 2018 World Series.
Red Sox
Series MVP Pearce says it's 'no-brainer' to stay in Boston November 19, 2018 | 6:39 PM
MLB
The Yankees traded a top prospect to Seattle for ace James Paxton November 19, 2018 | 6:22 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Blaming Gordon Hayward for Celtics’ slow start? That’s not fair, nor is it right November 19, 2018 | 4:32 PM