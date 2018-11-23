What Bill Belichick had to say ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game

If history tells us anything, Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game is no automatic walkover.

New England enters the contest as 9.5-point favorites, but the last five meetings in the Meadowlands have each been decided by one possession. There’s a level of familiarity between the two conference foes, which face off at least twice a year, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick said he’s not going to muddy things up just for the sake of throwing their opponent off on Sunday.

“I don’t think we want to come in here and run the wishbone because they haven’t seen it before,” he said before practice at Gillette Stadium Friday. “We do what we do; they do what they do. You dress it up a little bit. But I mean, in the end, I don’t think this is the type of game that’s going to come down to a huge deception at the end of the game, where one team’s going to be sitting there saying, ‘Well, we’ve never really seen them do that before, that was totally off the wall.’

“I don’t think it’s going to be that kind of game,” he continued. “It usually isn’t in the division. Is there a wrinkle or two? Yeah, but you get that every week.”

Belichick had good things to say about the Jets’ defense, which, despite its inconsistencies, ranks second in the league in third-down conversion percentage (33.3) and seventh in red-zone touchdown percentage (50). Anchored by a young core featuring defensive end Leonard Williams and safety Jamal Adams, New York’s defense also leads the league in forcing three-and-out drives.

“I can’t imagine why they would change some of the things they are doing,” Belichick said. “Obviously, they’ve had a lot of success in certain games. I’m sure they’re looking for more consistency — like we all are.”

“Maybe they’ll do something totally different, I don’t know, but what they’re doing is pretty good,” he continued. “I wouldn’t expect things they’re leading the league in. I wouldn’t expect those to change too much. I wouldn’t change it.”

Sunday’s game marks the first of six remaining for the Patriots, who will most likely try to win out in order to earn the AFC’s top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs or, at the very least, a first-round bye. New England will play the Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and the Jets again for the league’s second-easiest remaining schedule.

Home-field advantage would benefit the Patriots, as the team’s three losses this season have all come on the road — and two of their potential playoff opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers, have formidable home crowds. Belichick wouldn’t say, however, if he’s concerned about their road struggles.

“We try to play well every week,” he said. “It’s our goal every week.”