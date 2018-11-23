What Bill Belichick had to say ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game

"I don't think it's going to be that kind of game."

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick at practice. –Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff
By
1:35 PM

If history tells us anything, Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game is no automatic walkover.

New England enters the contest as 9.5-point favorites, but the last five meetings in the Meadowlands have each been decided by one possession. There’s a level of familiarity between the two conference foes, which face off at least twice a year, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick said he’s not going to muddy things up just for the sake of throwing their opponent off on Sunday.

“I don’t think we want to come in here and run the wishbone because they haven’t seen it before,” he said before practice at Gillette Stadium Friday. “We do what we do; they do what they do. You dress it up a little bit. But I mean, in the end, I don’t think this is the type of game that’s going to come down to a huge deception at the end of the game, where one team’s going to be sitting there saying, ‘Well, we’ve never really seen them do that before, that was totally off the wall.’

Advertisement

“I don’t think it’s going to be that kind of game,” he continued. “It usually isn’t in the division. Is there a wrinkle or two? Yeah, but you get that every week.”

Belichick had good things to say about the Jets’ defense, which, despite its inconsistencies, ranks second in the league in third-down conversion percentage (33.3) and seventh in red-zone touchdown percentage (50). Anchored by a young core featuring defensive end Leonard Williams and safety Jamal Adams, New York’s defense also leads the league in forcing three-and-out drives.

“I can’t imagine why they would change some of the things they are doing,” Belichick said. “Obviously, they’ve had a lot of success in certain games. I’m sure they’re looking for more consistency — like we all are.”

“Maybe they’ll do something totally different, I don’t know, but what they’re doing is pretty good,” he continued. “I wouldn’t expect things they’re leading the league in. I wouldn’t expect those to change too much. I wouldn’t change it.”

Sunday’s game marks the first of six remaining for the Patriots, who will most likely try to win out in order to earn the AFC’s top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs or, at the very least, a first-round bye. New England will play the Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and the Jets again for the league’s second-easiest remaining schedule.

Advertisement

Home-field advantage would benefit the Patriots, as the team’s three losses this season have all come on the road — and two of their potential playoff opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers, have formidable home crowds. Belichick wouldn’t say, however, if he’s concerned about their road struggles.

“We try to play well every week,” he said. “It’s our goal every week.”

TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Brian Hoyer Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady was absent for the start of Friday's Patriots practice November 23, 2018 | 12:42 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
'We’re playing like punks; that’s just what it is.' November 23, 2018 | 12:25 PM
Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara continued the Bruins' annual tradition and spent Thanksgiving morning delivering pies to local shelters.
Bruins
Boston sports teams shared what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving November 23, 2018 | 11:26 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What experts are saying about the Patriots-Jets game November 23, 2018 | 10:13 AM
Skiing
Early snow, cold bode well for New England ski season November 23, 2018 | 9:35 AM
Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles
Sports News
Lane Johnson had more to say about Tom Brady and the 'Patriot Way' November 23, 2018 | 8:10 AM
In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, former NFL player and now analyst Jason Witten, left, and play-by-play commentator Joe Tessitore pose for a photograph before their ESPN telecast of a preseason NFL football game.
Patriots
‘Monday Night Football’ has a big problem: Jason Witten November 22, 2018 | 3:26 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving apologizes following profane comments about Thanksgiving November 22, 2018 | 1:36 PM
Billie Jean King
Patriots
Robert Kraft among attendees at Billie Jean King's birthday party November 22, 2018 | 12:07 PM
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins skates away from the net as teammates mix it up with the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 OT loss to the Red Wings November 22, 2018 | 8:38 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens: 'I just don’t know that we’re that good' November 22, 2018 | 8:04 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving denounces Thanksgiving November 22, 2018 | 7:53 AM
David Backes tries to avoid a check by Niklas Kronwall during the first period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Red Wings 3-2 in overtime November 21, 2018 | 10:28 PM
Trey Burke makes a move against Terry Rozier during the first half.
Celtics
Knicks top Celtics 117-109 at TD Garden November 21, 2018 | 10:15 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady is on Patriots’ injury report with knee ailment November 21, 2018 | 6:09 PM
College Sports
Rejected by family, gay athlete Emily Scheck thankful for other support November 21, 2018 | 5:46 PM
Phil Mickelson Tiger Woods
Golf
Woods-Mickelson pay-per-view match will be unique experience for viewers November 21, 2018 | 4:21 PM
Mark Sanchez amid the debacle of Nov. 22, 2012.
Sports Q
What is your favorite Boston sports memory on Thanksgiving? November 21, 2018 | 3:24 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft visited Goldman Sachs. Here's what we learned November 21, 2018 | 3:16 PM
Boston College head coach Steve Addazio talks with his team in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Florida State defeated Boston College 22-21. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
College Sports
What to watch for when No. 19 Syracuse visits Boston College November 21, 2018 | 11:58 AM
Stephon Gilmore, Jackie Bradley Jr.
Patriots
'I’m like, ‘Bro, you’re not sore?'': A Patriot and a Red Sox caught up in South Carolina November 21, 2018 | 10:22 AM
Venus Williams answers questions at a press conference in January of 2017.
National
Venus Williams settles fatal crash lawsuit November 21, 2018 | 10:16 AM
Terry Rozier
Celtics
Terry Rozier addressed his cryptic tweet November 21, 2018 | 9:57 AM
Rob Gronkowski at Patriots practice.
Sports News
New York sports writer says Rob Gronkowski looks 'sad and lost' November 21, 2018 | 9:34 AM
Sony Michel
Patriots
How the AFC playoff picture looks for the Patriots November 21, 2018 | 8:59 AM
Rex Burkhead
Patriots
Rex Burkhead had a very valid excuse for being late to practice November 20, 2018 | 10:32 PM
Adam Silver
NBA
What Adam Silver had to say about angry fans and female coaches November 20, 2018 | 10:29 PM
Adrian Beltre Beltre slashed .286/.339/.480 in his 21-year career.
Sports Q
Is Adrian Beltre a Hall of Fame lock? November 20, 2018 | 4:43 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick's takeaway from 'Monday Night Football' had nothing to do with the game November 20, 2018 | 4:25 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Chad Finn: It's tempting to say the Patriots can't hang with the NFL's best. But they already have. November 20, 2018 | 3:59 PM