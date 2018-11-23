Rob Gronkowski responded to an unflattering column from a New York sportswriter

"I'm good to go."

Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski during warmups in October. –Charles Krupa/AP Photo
By
3:47 PM

When Rob Gronkowski was asked about an unflattering column that appeared in the New York Daily News earlier this week, the tight end simply smiled and laughed it off, saying he hadn’t seen it.

“Heard there was some like crazy weekend though at my house,” Gronkowski said. “It gets crazy.”

The article, accompanied by a cover design branded ‘Weak end at Gronkie’s,’ was published on Tuesday and all but denounced Gronkowski’s career, calling him “a shell of his former self.” But when asked about it during Friday’s press conference, the tight end simply smiled and laughed, assuring reporters that his focus was on the game this weekend.

Advertisement

“We’ve got a big game Sunday, that’s all that matters,” Gronkowski said. “I’ve got to get ready, got to get prepared and just focus on Sunday. … I’m ready to play. That’s all. I’m excited to be back out there come Sunday and just been working hard to get back out there and ready to roll.”

Gronkowski has been out of commission since the Patriots took on the Buffalo Bills on October 29. So far this season the tight end has spent some time on the inactive list with ankle and back issues, playing in just seven games.

“Definitely ready to get back there,” Gronkowski said, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I’m good to go and I’m ready to get back out there with the team. Excited to get back out there on Sunday and play some ball.”

TOPICS: Patriots Rob Gronkowski
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving says he wants to retire in his 'early to mid-30s' November 23, 2018 | 3:18 PM
David Price reacts after closing out the Dodgers in the seventh inning.
Red Sox
David Price was so excited after winning the World Series that he nearly kissed a teammate November 23, 2018 | 2:05 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
'I can’t imagine why they would change some of the things they are doing' November 23, 2018 | 1:35 PM
Brian Hoyer Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady was absent for the start of Friday's Patriots practice November 23, 2018 | 12:42 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
'We’re playing like punks; that’s just what it is.' November 23, 2018 | 12:25 PM
Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara continued the Bruins' annual tradition and spent Thanksgiving morning delivering pies to local shelters.
Bruins
Boston sports teams shared what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving November 23, 2018 | 11:26 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What experts are saying about the Patriots-Jets game November 23, 2018 | 10:13 AM
Skiing
Early snow, cold bode well for New England ski season November 23, 2018 | 9:35 AM
Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles
Sports News
Lane Johnson had more to say about Tom Brady and the 'Patriot Way' November 23, 2018 | 8:10 AM
In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, former NFL player and now analyst Jason Witten, left, and play-by-play commentator Joe Tessitore pose for a photograph before their ESPN telecast of a preseason NFL football game.
Patriots
‘Monday Night Football’ has a big problem: Jason Witten November 22, 2018 | 3:26 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving apologizes following profane comments about Thanksgiving November 22, 2018 | 1:36 PM
Billie Jean King
Patriots
Robert Kraft among attendees at Billie Jean King's birthday party November 22, 2018 | 12:07 PM
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins skates away from the net as teammates mix it up with the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 OT loss to the Red Wings November 22, 2018 | 8:38 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens: 'I just don’t know that we’re that good' November 22, 2018 | 8:04 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving denounces Thanksgiving November 22, 2018 | 7:53 AM
David Backes tries to avoid a check by Niklas Kronwall during the first period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Red Wings 3-2 in overtime November 21, 2018 | 10:28 PM
Trey Burke makes a move against Terry Rozier during the first half.
Celtics
Knicks top Celtics 117-109 at TD Garden November 21, 2018 | 10:15 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady is on Patriots’ injury report with knee ailment November 21, 2018 | 6:09 PM
College Sports
Rejected by family, gay athlete Emily Scheck thankful for other support November 21, 2018 | 5:46 PM
Phil Mickelson Tiger Woods
Golf
Woods-Mickelson pay-per-view match will be unique experience for viewers November 21, 2018 | 4:21 PM
Mark Sanchez amid the debacle of Nov. 22, 2012.
Sports Q
What is your favorite Boston sports memory on Thanksgiving? November 21, 2018 | 3:24 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft visited Goldman Sachs. Here's what we learned November 21, 2018 | 3:16 PM
Boston College head coach Steve Addazio talks with his team in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Florida State defeated Boston College 22-21. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
College Sports
What to watch for when No. 19 Syracuse visits Boston College November 21, 2018 | 11:58 AM
Stephon Gilmore, Jackie Bradley Jr.
Patriots
'I’m like, ‘Bro, you’re not sore?'': A Patriot and a Red Sox caught up in South Carolina November 21, 2018 | 10:22 AM
Venus Williams answers questions at a press conference in January of 2017.
National
Venus Williams settles fatal crash lawsuit November 21, 2018 | 10:16 AM
Terry Rozier
Celtics
Terry Rozier addressed his cryptic tweet November 21, 2018 | 9:57 AM
Rob Gronkowski at Patriots practice.
Sports News
New York sports writer says Rob Gronkowski looks 'sad and lost' November 21, 2018 | 9:34 AM
Sony Michel
Patriots
How the AFC playoff picture looks for the Patriots November 21, 2018 | 8:59 AM
Rex Burkhead
Patriots
Rex Burkhead had a very valid excuse for being late to practice November 20, 2018 | 10:32 PM
Adam Silver
NBA
What Adam Silver had to say about angry fans and female coaches November 20, 2018 | 10:29 PM