Rob Gronkowski responded to an unflattering column from a New York sportswriter

When Rob Gronkowski was asked about an unflattering column that appeared in the New York Daily News earlier this week, the tight end simply smiled and laughed it off, saying he hadn’t seen it.

“Heard there was some like crazy weekend though at my house,” Gronkowski said. “It gets crazy.”

When Rob Gronkowski was asked about an unflattering New York Daily News back page illustration from earlier this week, he responded with a smile and laugh. pic.twitter.com/mGb2xTKLrS — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 23, 2018

The article, accompanied by a cover design branded 'Weak end at Gronkie's,' was published on Tuesday and all but denounced Gronkowski's career, calling him "a shell of his former self."

“We’ve got a big game Sunday, that’s all that matters,” Gronkowski said. “I’ve got to get ready, got to get prepared and just focus on Sunday. … I’m ready to play. That’s all. I’m excited to be back out there come Sunday and just been working hard to get back out there and ready to roll.”

Gronkowski has been out of commission since the Patriots took on the Buffalo Bills on October 29. So far this season the tight end has spent some time on the inactive list with ankle and back issues, playing in just seven games.

“Definitely ready to get back there,” Gronkowski said, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I’m good to go and I’m ready to get back out there with the team. Excited to get back out there on Sunday and play some ball.”