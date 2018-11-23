Tom Brady was absent for the start of Friday’s Patriots practice

FOXBOROUGH – Tom Brady missed at least the start of practice Friday as the quarterback continues to nurse a knee injury suffered two weeks ago in Nashville.

Brady was limited at earlier sessions in the week and a league source said Wednesday Brady is “expected to play’’ against the Jets. Whether he took a turn for the worse or the team is just being extra cautious is unknown. Brady is scheduled to speak to the media later in the afternoon.

If Brady missed the entire practice it would be his first absence of the season. Brady did post a Black Friday message on Instagram in the morning, where he appeared in good spirits.

Brian Hoyer would get his first start of the season if Brady couldn’t go.

Tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) was the only other player not spotted at the sweats and shells workout.

The Patriots will issue their final injury report of the week later Friday afternoon.