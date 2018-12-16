Julian Edelman, Robert Kraft show support for Jewish community in Pittsburgh

"Just let the people out in Pittsburgh know we're thinking about them."

Robert Kraft, Julian Edelman
Robert Kraft speaks to wide receiver Julian Edelman. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
While in town for the Patriots-Steelers game, New England’s owner Robert Kraft and wide receiver Julian Edelman continued to show their support for the Jewish community following the mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue that killed 11 and injured six others during Shabbat morning services on Oct. 27.

According to NFL Network, Kraft arrived in Pittsburgh a day early to visit the Tree of Life synagogue before attending services at another local synagogue, Rodef Shalom. He addressed the congregation at the rabbi’s request, telling the group that his experience with them was “bigger” to him than Sunday’s highly anticipated AFC matchup. The 77-year-old, who has spearheaded multiple trips to Israel as an NFL ambassador, spoke partly in Hebrew.

Against the Steelers Sunday, Edelman will be wearing a pair of customized cleats in remembrance of those fallen at the Tree of Life synagogue. He posted a photo of the cleats on social media and included the names of the 11 victims in his caption.

Sunday’s not the first time Edelman has shown his support in the months since the massacre. For New England’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 4, he wore an Israeli baseball cap in solidarity.

“Just let the people out in Pittsburgh know we’re thinking about them,” he said after the Patriots’ 31-17 win. “We’re sending them vibes and our prayers. That was a big hit to the community and it’s uncalled for. Just letting them know, ‘Hey, I’m behind you and I’m supporting you.'”

