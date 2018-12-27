5 things to know before Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game

Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold throws a pass during the first half. –AP Photo/Bill Kostroun
By
DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP,
4:40 PM

The New England Patriots have approached the final week of the regular season with a postseason-like focus.

No, really. A first-round bye through the AFC playoffs is on the line Sunday, so they insist they’re not taking their game against the lowly New York Jets lightly.

“It’s a one-game season,” running back James White said. “We’ve got to play our best football this week.”

The Patriots have not played during wild-card weekend since the 2009 season, when they were blown out 33-14 by Baltimore. They also failed to make it to the Super Bowl the other two times under coach Bill Belichick (2005 and ’06) that they played during the opening weekend of playoffs.

Advertisement

So, New England wants a win, which would clinch the franchise’s 13th first-round bye in AFC playoffs since 2001, the most in the NFL during that span. The Patriots (10-5) would also earn a bye with losses by Baltimore, Houston and Tennessee on Sunday.

But they’d prefer to take care of business themselves against the Jets (4-11).

“I mean, for us, this is a playoff game, so we just worry about what we can control,” safety Patrick Chung said.

There’s also an outside shot New England could clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win — which would be its 500th in the regular season — combined with losses by Kansas City and Los Angeles Chargers.

Speaking of Gillette Stadium, Tom Brady and the Patriots are the only team in the NFL without a loss at home (7-0). They could complete an undefeated home regular season for the seventh time since 2002 with a sixth straight victory in the series with the Jets.

“It’s always tough when we play these guys, home or away,” White said. “They’re going to come in ready to play no matter what their record is. We’ve just got to play our best football — which we haven’t done yet and which I’ve said a lot this year. I think we all know that we can play better in general and maybe that’s enough motivation for us to go out there and play our best.”

Advertisement

The Jets’ playoff hopes vanished months ago and this is expected to be Todd Bowles’ final game as coach. New York failed to reach the postseason in any of Bowles’ four seasons and needs a victory to just match the team’s 5-11 records of the last two seasons.

Bowles’ bunch could have some extra motivation: spoil the Patriots’ plans.

“It would be awesome,” left tackle Kelvin Beachum said. “But that’s not what it’s about. It’s about pride and about finding a way to get a win.”

Here are some other things to know when the Jets and Patriots face off in Foxborough:

Brady’s bummer

See Your Boston Teams Up Close

Brady is coming off his worst performance of the season with his 48.3 passer rating in a 24-12 win over Buffalo his lowest since throwing four interceptions against Indianapolis in 2006.

He has 25 touchdown passes, his fewest since also tossing 25 during the 2013 season. But the 41-year-old Brady has no plans to step away from the game anytime soon. In his weekly radio spot with Westwood One Sports Radio on Monday, he said he fully intends to play beyond the end of his contract in 2019.

“I absolutely believe I will,” Brady said. “I know I’ve talked about it a long time. I have goals to play not only next year, but beyond that.”

The end?

All indications are that Bowles will be fired by the Jets sometime after the clock hits zero on the scoreboard Sunday.

Bowles has mostly declined to discuss his job status or his future, despite the speculation swirling for weeks, and his family has inevitably been exposed to.

Advertisement

“My private life will remain private,” Bowles said. “I don’t insulate them from anything. My kids go to school and they’re tough minded, they can take care of themselves and the Mrs. can take care of herself. We understand where we are and I’ve got no problems with my family.”

Soaring Sam

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is playing the best ball of his young career to cap his rookie season.

He was 24 of 35 for a career-high 341 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions last Sunday in New York’s overtime loss to Green Bay. In the three games since returning from a foot injury, Darnold is 64 of 97 (66 percent) for 764 yards and six TDs with just one INT.

“You just want your quarterback to be the most consistent player on the field,” Darnold said, “and that’s what I try to strive to be every single week.”

Double trouble

Rookie Sony Michel and James White have been dynamic presences in Brady’s backfield.

Michel needs 119 yards rushing to become just the sixth Patriots running back to reach 1,000 under Belichick, and fourth rookie to do so — joining John Stephens (1988), Curtis Martin (1995) and Robert Edwards (1998).

White needs seven catches to become the 10th running back in NFL history with 90 or more in a season.

Many happy returns

Jets return specialist Andre Roberts, selected last week for his first Pro Bowl, had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Packers.

He’s the first player in franchise history — and 16th in the NFL since the merger — with TDs on a catch, kick return and punt return in the same season. He also joined Leon Johnson (1997) as the only players in team history to return a kick and a punt for a score in the same season.

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Could you come up with two dozen Hall of Famers who should have gone in without a single 'no' vote? Chad Finn can.
Sports Q
Who should have been unanimous Baseball Hall of Famers? December 27, 2018 | 5:54 PM
Tom Brady Steelers
Patriots
The Patriots are unbeaten at home but 3-5 on the road. What gives? December 27, 2018 | 5:44 PM
Sam Darnold Tom Brady decline
NFL
New York sportswriter forecasts Jets could take over Patriots as the force in the AFC East December 27, 2018 | 2:01 PM
Matt Patricia
Sports News
A former Lions player had a specific criticism of Matt Patricia December 27, 2018 | 10:30 AM
Boston College
College Sports
Boston College will refund First Responder Bowl tickets December 26, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Patriots running back James White gains yardage against the Miami Dolphins during a game in late September.
Patriots
Are the Patriots a running team now? James White weighs in on his expanded role. December 26, 2018 | 5:37 PM
Boston College running back AJ Dillon (2) scores a touchdown ahead of Boise State cornerback Tyler Horton (14) during the first half of the First Responder Bowl NCAA football game Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
College Sports
BC scored a touchdown in the first quarter. Then their bowl game got canceled. December 26, 2018 | 4:00 PM
KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 9: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs out of the pocket with Anthony Hitchens #53 and teammate Justin Houston #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs in pursuit during the second quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Is there a team you want the Patriots to avoid in the playoffs? December 26, 2018 | 3:25 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady says he wants to keep playing ‘not only next year, but beyond that’ December 26, 2018 | 2:49 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Eric Wilbur: Tom Brady looks old December 26, 2018 | 12:49 PM
Rajon Rondo Home Alone
Sports News
Rajon Rondo made a 'Home Alone' reference at the end of his press conference December 26, 2018 | 9:48 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'I got 20-plus people from my family here, so I’m acting up, like you guys have no idea' December 26, 2018 | 7:59 AM
Chris Hogan
Patriots
Patriots notebook: Josh McDaniels had a few things to say about the team's pass distribution December 26, 2018 | 5:00 AM
LeBron James
NBA
LeBron James leaves game with strained left groin December 25, 2018 | 11:54 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving scores 40, leads Celtics to 121-114 OT win over Sixers December 25, 2018 | 8:30 PM
NFL
Barring ties, NFC playoff picture is clear, AFC more muddled December 25, 2018 | 6:33 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Despite ups and downs, Patriots' divisional dominance continues December 24, 2018 | 6:07 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
It’s too soon to count out Rob Gronkowski December 24, 2018 | 3:17 PM
NFL
Chiefs fall to 0-2 when trying to clinch AFC's top seed December 24, 2018 | 2:40 PM
LeBron James
NBA
LeBron James apologizes for posting rapper's 'Jewish money' lyric December 24, 2018 | 1:46 PM
Stephen Curry
NBA
Here's the NBA's Christmas Day lineup December 24, 2018 | 12:59 PM
Tom Brady knee injury
Patriots
Tom Brady talked about his knee injury, Josh Gordon, and Patriots haters in WEEI interview December 24, 2018 | 11:28 AM
Rodney Harrison Tom Brady Patriots
Sports News
Rodney Harrison: 'I've never seen Tom Brady look like this' December 24, 2018 | 9:21 AM
Boston Bruins forward Ryan Donato (17) watches as the puck bounces in front of Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34), Janne Kuokkanen (59), and teammate Colby Cave (26) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C.
Bruins
What we learned from the Bruins' 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes December 23, 2018 | 10:12 PM
Celtics
Kyrie Irving scored 25 points in the Celtics' 119-103 win over the Hornets December 23, 2018 | 8:38 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots' win over the Bills December 23, 2018 | 7:19 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady says he is not injured December 23, 2018 | 7:03 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens doesn't downplay Celtics' team meeting December 23, 2018 | 6:58 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman: 'Fly Eagles fly' December 23, 2018 | 5:44 PM
Cordarrelle Patterson
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ division-clinching (if unconvincing) 24-12 win over the Bills December 23, 2018 | 5:21 PM