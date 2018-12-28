NFL playoffs guide: Schedules and scenarios for Week 17

The road to Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will get a little clearer this weekend. After Sunday, we’ll know which 12 teams advanced to the NFL playoffs. Eight teams will play on wild-card weekend, with the winners moving on to play the top two seeds in each conference the following week in the divisional round.

While we’ll have to wait until then to pencil in the teams, we do already know the schedule. Here’s a look.

Playoff schedule

Wild-card round, Jan. 5-6: There will be two games each day, one from each conference on both Saturday and Sunday. The No. 3 seed will host the No. 6 seed, and the No. 4 seed will host the No. 5 seed.

Divisional round, Jan. 12-13: Same deal as the wild-card round: Two games each day, one from each conference on both Saturday and Sunday. The top two seeds from each conference will serve as the home teams. The No. 1 seed with play the lowest remaining seed (No. 4, 5 or 6) while the No. 2 seed will host the highest remaining seed (No. 3, 4, or 5).

Conference championships, Sunday, Jan. 20: The NFC championship game will be on FOX at 3:05 p.m., while the AFC will air on CBS at 6:40 p.m. The highest remaining seed will host.

Super Bowl LII, Sunday Feb. 3: 6:30 p.m. on CBS at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Playoff scenarios heading into Week 17

AFC

The Chiefs, Chargers, Patriots, and Texans have already clinched a berth, but there’s still plenty on the line for each team.

Chiefs (11-4): Despite losing two in a row, the Chiefs can still clinch the No. 1 seed with a win over the Raiders Sunday. A loss would leave Kansas City rooting for the Patriots or Chargers to slip up.

Chargers (11-4): The Chargers need to win at the Broncos Sunday and have Kansas City lose in order to clinch the AFC West and the top seed. A loss would plunge the Chargers to the fifth seed.

Patriots (10-5): The Patriots have already wrapped up the AFC East, but need to beat the Jets to secure a bye. A win, coupled with losses by the Chargers and Chiefs would give the Patriots the No.1 seed.

Texans (10-5): The Texans can clinch the AFC South with a win over the Jaguars. A win and a loss by the Patriots would give them a bye and the No. 2 seed. They have a remote shot at the top spot, which they could get with a win and losses by the Chargers, Chiefs, and Patriots.

Ravens (9-6): With a win over the Browns, the Ravens would clinch the AFC North and have a shot at a bye if the Patriots and Texans both lose. They can also clinch the division if Pittsburgh loses to Cincinnati.

The winner of Sunday night’s game between the Titans (9-6) and the Colts (9-6) will reach the playoffs and could clinch the AFC South if Houston loses. The loser will see their season come to an end.

Steelers (8-6-1): The Steelers could clinch the AFC North, but they need to defeat the Bengals and have the Ravens lose to the Browns. They could get a wild-card spot with a win, and a tie between the Colts and Titans.

NFC

The Saints, Rams, Bears, Cowboys, and Seahawks have all clinched playoff spots.

Saints (13-2): The Saints clinched the NFC South and the No. 1 seed.

Rams (12-3): Having already wrapped up the NFC West, the Rams can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win over the 49ers, or a Bears loss.

Bears (11-4): The Bears are the No. 3 seed, having clinched the NFC North, but could move up to No. 2 with a win over the Vikings and a loss by the Rams.

Cowboys (9-6): The Cowboys won the NFC East and are the No. 4 seed.

Seahawks (9-6): The Seahawks are a wild-card team and could take the No. 5 seed with a win over Arizona.

Vikings (8-6-1): The Vikings would clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Bears or an Eagles loss.

Eagles (8-7): The defending Super Bowl champions are on the outside looking in, needing a win over the Redskins and a loss by the Vikings to get in as a wild card.