NFL playoffs guide: Schedules and scenarios for Week 17

There’s still plenty on the line.

Vince Lombardi trophy
The Vince Lombardi Trophy. –Getty
By
Andrew Mahoney
11:54 AM

The road to Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will get a little clearer this weekend. After Sunday, we’ll know which 12 teams advanced to the NFL playoffs. Eight teams will play on wild-card weekend, with the winners moving on to play the top two seeds in each conference the following week in the divisional round.

While we’ll have to wait until then to pencil in the teams, we do already know the schedule. Here’s a look.

Playoff schedule

Wild-card round, Jan. 5-6: There will be two games each day, one from each conference on both Saturday and Sunday. The No. 3 seed will host the No. 6 seed, and the No. 4 seed will host the No. 5 seed.

Advertisement

Divisional round, Jan. 12-13: Same deal as the wild-card round: Two games each day, one from each conference on both Saturday and Sunday. The top two seeds from each conference will serve as the home teams. The No. 1 seed with play the lowest remaining seed (No. 4, 5 or 6) while the No. 2 seed will host the highest remaining seed (No. 3, 4, or 5).

Conference championships, Sunday, Jan. 20: The NFC championship game will be on FOX at 3:05 p.m., while the AFC will air on CBS at 6:40 p.m. The highest remaining seed will host.

Super Bowl LII, Sunday Feb. 3: 6:30 p.m. on CBS at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Playoff scenarios heading into Week 17

AFC

The Chiefs, Chargers, Patriots, and Texans have already clinched a berth, but there’s still plenty on the line for each team.

Chiefs (11-4): Despite losing two in a row, the Chiefs can still clinch the No. 1 seed with a win over the Raiders Sunday. A loss would leave Kansas City rooting for the Patriots or Chargers to slip up.

Chargers (11-4): The Chargers need to win at the Broncos Sunday and have Kansas City lose in order to clinch the AFC West and the top seed. A loss would plunge the Chargers to the fifth seed.

Advertisement

Patriots (10-5): The Patriots have already wrapped up the AFC East, but need to beat the Jets to secure a bye. A win, coupled with losses by the Chargers and Chiefs would give the Patriots the No.1 seed.

Texans (10-5): The Texans can clinch the AFC South with a win over the Jaguars. A win and a loss by the Patriots would give them a bye and the No. 2 seed. They have a remote shot at the top spot, which they could get with a win and losses by the Chargers, Chiefs, and Patriots.

Ravens (9-6): With a win over the Browns, the Ravens would clinch the AFC North and have a shot at a bye if the Patriots and Texans both lose. They can also clinch the division if Pittsburgh loses to Cincinnati.

See Your Boston Teams Up Close

The winner of Sunday night’s game between the Titans (9-6) and the Colts (9-6) will reach the playoffs and could clinch the AFC South if Houston loses. The loser will see their season come to an end.

Steelers (8-6-1): The Steelers could clinch the AFC North, but they need to defeat the Bengals and have the Ravens lose to the Browns. They could get a wild-card spot with a win, and a tie between the Colts and Titans.

NFC

The Saints, Rams, Bears, Cowboys, and Seahawks have all clinched playoff spots.

Saints (13-2): The Saints clinched the NFC South and the No. 1 seed.

Rams (12-3): Having already wrapped up the NFC West, the Rams can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win over the 49ers, or a Bears loss.

Bears (11-4): The Bears are the No. 3 seed, having clinched the NFC North, but could move up to No. 2 with a win over the Vikings and a loss by the Rams.

Advertisement

Cowboys (9-6): The Cowboys won the NFC East and are the No. 4 seed.

Seahawks (9-6): The Seahawks are a wild-card team and could take the No. 5 seed with a win over Arizona.

Vikings (8-6-1): The Vikings would clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Bears or an Eagles loss.

Eagles (8-7): The defending Super Bowl champions are on the outside looking in, needing a win over the Redskins and a loss by the Vikings to get in as a wild card.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, right, dribbles as Houston Rockets guard James Harden defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Celtics
5 takeaways on the post-meeting Celtics December 28, 2018 | 12:02 PM
David Backes
Bruins
David Backes faces NHL discipline hearing Friday December 28, 2018 | 11:33 AM
Patriots Jets Football
Patriots
What experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Jets game December 28, 2018 | 10:56 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo Tom Brady Josh McDaniels
Sports News
What 2 former Patriots think of the Jimmy Garoppolo trade's lasting impact December 28, 2018 | 9:58 AM
Marcus Morris
Celtics
What Marcus Morris had to say about his ejection December 28, 2018 | 9:17 AM
Jaroslav Halak can't stop New Jersey's Blake Coleman from scoring in the third period of Thursday's Devils victory at TD Garden.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-2 loss to the Devils December 28, 2018 | 1:31 AM
Houston's James Harden applies defensive pressure against Kyrie Irving during the first half of Thursday's game in Houston.
Celtics
Red-hot James Harden hits for 45 as Houston grounds Celtics December 27, 2018 | 10:48 PM
New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) celebrates a Devils goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak as Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47) watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Boston. The Devils won 5-2. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Bruins
Bruins drop second straight to also-ran, thumped by East-worst Devils December 27, 2018 | 10:06 PM
Ben Watson, shown in 2006, spent the first six seasons of his 15-season career with the Patriots.
Patriots
Longtime Patriots tight end Ben Watson announces retirement December 27, 2018 | 9:55 PM
Rob Gronkowski has just three touchdowns this season, but one came in the November road victory against the Jets.
Patriots
Gronkowski: 'I’m going to be all in for the rest of the year' December 27, 2018 | 8:21 PM
Toucher and Rich
Media
Chad Finn: The Sports Hub wins all-important fall Nielsen Audio ratings in most coveted demographic December 27, 2018 | 7:00 PM
Could you come up with two dozen Hall of Famers who should have gone in without a single 'no' vote? Chad Finn can.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who should have been unanimous Baseball Hall of Famers? December 27, 2018 | 5:54 PM
Tom Brady Steelers
Patriots
The Patriots are unbeaten at home but 3-5 on the road. What gives? December 27, 2018 | 5:44 PM
AJ Dillon
College Sports
Boston College’s A.J. Dillon writes heartfelt post after canceled bowl game December 27, 2018 | 4:44 PM
Sam Darnold
Patriots
5 things to know before Sunday's Patriots-Jets game December 27, 2018 | 4:40 PM
Christian Wilkins
College Sports
This Framingham native has made a name for himself at Clemson December 27, 2018 | 2:36 PM
Sam Darnold Tom Brady decline
NFL
New York sportswriter forecasts Jets could take over Patriots as the force in the AFC East December 27, 2018 | 2:01 PM
Matt Patricia
Sports News
A former Lions player had a specific criticism of Matt Patricia December 27, 2018 | 10:30 AM
Travis Kelce
Patriots
Travis Kelce, George Kittle chase Rob Gronkowski's 2011 record for best TE season December 27, 2018 | 9:59 AM
Boston College
College Sports
Boston College will refund First Responder Bowl tickets December 26, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Patriots running back James White gains yardage against the Miami Dolphins during a game in late September.
Patriots
Are the Patriots a running team now? James White weighs in on his expanded role. December 26, 2018 | 5:37 PM
Boston College running back AJ Dillon (2) scores a touchdown ahead of Boise State cornerback Tyler Horton (14) during the first half of the First Responder Bowl NCAA football game Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
College Sports
BC scored a touchdown in the first quarter. Then their bowl game got canceled. December 26, 2018 | 4:00 PM
KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 9: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs out of the pocket with Anthony Hitchens #53 and teammate Justin Houston #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs in pursuit during the second quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Is there a team you want the Patriots to avoid in the playoffs? December 26, 2018 | 3:25 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady says he wants to keep playing ‘not only next year, but beyond that’ December 26, 2018 | 2:49 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Eric Wilbur: Tom Brady looks old December 26, 2018 | 12:49 PM
Rajon Rondo Home Alone
Sports News
Rajon Rondo made a 'Home Alone' reference at the end of his press conference December 26, 2018 | 9:48 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'I got 20-plus people from my family here, so I’m acting up, like you guys have no idea' December 26, 2018 | 7:59 AM
Chris Hogan
Patriots
Patriots notebook: Josh McDaniels had a few things to say about the team's pass distribution December 26, 2018 | 5:00 AM
LeBron James
NBA
LeBron James leaves game with strained left groin December 25, 2018 | 11:54 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving scores 40, leads Celtics to 121-114 OT win over Sixers December 25, 2018 | 8:30 PM