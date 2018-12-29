Julian Edelman fined $63,504 for 3 separate incidents in Bills game

He finished with 6 receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Julian Edelman helped the Patriots beat the Bills, 24-12, on Sunday.
Julian Edelman helped the Patriots beat the Bills, 24-12, on Sunday. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
AP,
December 29, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — New England receiver Julian Edelman has been fined $63,504 for three separate instances of unnecessary roughness in a victory over Buffalo, only one of which was penalized.

Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield was fined $10,026 for staring down his former coach, Hue Jackson, in the closing minutes of the Browns’ win over Cincinnati. Jackson was fired by Cleveland halfway through the season and joined the staff with the Bengals.

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles was fined $25,000 for criticizing officials in levies announced Saturday. Bowles said he “thought we were playing two teams” after the Jets were flagged 16 times for a team-record 172 yards in a 44-38 overtime loss to Green Bay.

Advertisement

Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was fined $40,110 for hitting Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles late and grabbing his facemask.

TOPICS: Patriots Football NFL Julian Edelman
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8), defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42), and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate a touchdown scored by Ross in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semifinal playoff game against Notre Dame on Saturday.
College Sports
Clemson routs Notre Dame, advances to championship game December 29, 2018 | 8:02 PM
John Wall could miss the remainder of the season.
NBA
Wizards say John Wall 'likely' to have surgery on left heel December 29, 2018 | 6:39 PM
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy enjoys playing at his home outdoor rink.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy's outdoor hockey roots bring back memories December 29, 2018 | 4:16 PM
David Backes.
Bruins
NHL suspends Bruins David Backes 3 games for hit to head December 28, 2018 | 7:05 PM
Patriots Jets Football
Patriots
Chad Finn: Struggles on road illustrate need for Patriots to clinch bye December 28, 2018 | 4:00 PM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
Tuukka Rask will wear a special helmet for the Winter Classic — if he plays December 28, 2018 | 3:49 PM
Bruins
A guide to the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium December 28, 2018 | 3:45 PM
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, right, dribbles as Houston Rockets guard James Harden defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Celtics
5 takeaways on the post-meeting Celtics December 28, 2018 | 12:02 PM
Vince Lombardi trophy
Patriots
NFL playoffs guide: Schedules and scenarios for Week 17 December 28, 2018 | 11:54 AM
David Backes
Bruins
David Backes faces NHL discipline hearing Friday December 28, 2018 | 11:33 AM
Patriots Jets Football
Patriots
What experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Jets game December 28, 2018 | 10:56 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo Tom Brady Josh McDaniels
Sports News
What 2 former Patriots think of the Jimmy Garoppolo trade's lasting impact December 28, 2018 | 9:58 AM
Marcus Morris
Celtics
What Marcus Morris had to say about his ejection December 28, 2018 | 9:17 AM
Jaroslav Halak can't stop New Jersey's Blake Coleman from scoring in the third period of Thursday's Devils victory at TD Garden.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-2 loss to the Devils December 28, 2018 | 1:31 AM
Houston's James Harden applies defensive pressure against Kyrie Irving during the first half of Thursday's game in Houston.
Celtics
Red-hot James Harden hits for 45 as Houston grounds Celtics December 27, 2018 | 10:48 PM
New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) celebrates a Devils goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak as Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47) watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Boston. The Devils won 5-2. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Bruins
Bruins drop second straight to also-ran, thumped by East-worst Devils December 27, 2018 | 10:06 PM
Ben Watson, shown in 2006, spent the first six seasons of his 15-season career with the Patriots.
Patriots
Longtime Patriots tight end Ben Watson announces retirement December 27, 2018 | 9:55 PM
Rob Gronkowski has just three touchdowns this season, but one came in the November road victory against the Jets.
Patriots
Gronkowski: 'I’m going to be all in for the rest of the year' December 27, 2018 | 8:21 PM
Toucher and Rich
Media
Chad Finn: The Sports Hub wins all-important fall Nielsen Audio ratings in most coveted demographic December 27, 2018 | 7:00 PM
Could you come up with two dozen Hall of Famers who should have gone in without a single 'no' vote? Chad Finn can.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who should have been unanimous Baseball Hall of Famers? December 27, 2018 | 5:54 PM
Tom Brady Steelers
Patriots
The Patriots are unbeaten at home but 3-5 on the road. What gives? December 27, 2018 | 5:44 PM
AJ Dillon
College Sports
Boston College’s A.J. Dillon writes heartfelt post after canceled bowl game December 27, 2018 | 4:44 PM
Sam Darnold
Patriots
5 things to know before Sunday's Patriots-Jets game December 27, 2018 | 4:40 PM
Christian Wilkins
College Sports
This Framingham native has made a name for himself at Clemson December 27, 2018 | 2:36 PM
Sam Darnold Tom Brady decline
NFL
New York sportswriter forecasts Jets could take over Patriots as the force in the AFC East December 27, 2018 | 2:01 PM
Matt Patricia
Sports News
A former Lions player had a specific criticism of Matt Patricia December 27, 2018 | 10:30 AM
Travis Kelce
Patriots
Travis Kelce, George Kittle chase Rob Gronkowski's 2011 record for best TE season December 27, 2018 | 9:59 AM
Boston College
College Sports
Boston College will refund First Responder Bowl tickets December 26, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Patriots running back James White gains yardage against the Miami Dolphins during a game in late September.
Patriots
Are the Patriots a running team now? James White weighs in on his expanded role. December 26, 2018 | 5:37 PM
Boston College running back AJ Dillon (2) scores a touchdown ahead of Boise State cornerback Tyler Horton (14) during the first half of the First Responder Bowl NCAA football game Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
College Sports
BC scored a touchdown in the first quarter. Then their bowl game got canceled. December 26, 2018 | 4:00 PM