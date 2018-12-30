Bill Belichick: ‘Essentially, we won next week because we won today’

The Patriots clinched a first-round bye with their win over the Jets Sunday.

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick watches from the sideline during the first half. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
December 30, 2018

Sunday’s victory over the New York Jets extends beyond Week 17 for the Patriots.

“Essentially, we won next week because we won today,” coach Bill Belichick told reporters after his team secured a first-round bye with their 38-3 victory at Gillette Stadium Sunday afternoon. “We look forward to continuing to play.”

Belichick praised the team’s preparation and performance, calling the outing a successful collective effort. Quarterback Tom Brady threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns — each to a different receiver — while the defense recovered three fumbles, including one for a touchdown. But, of course, Belichick noted there are still plenty of improvements to be made, as the Patriots await their next opponent.

Advertisement

“Hopefully, we can play our best football going forward,” he said. “Happy to win and happy to be moving on.”

New England concluded the regular season at 11-5 and was the only NFL team to finish with a perfect 8-0 mark at home this season. Its lousy 3-5 record on the road, however, along with some shoddy defense, the departure of Josh Gordon, and speculation that Brady is playing through a knee injury, have sparked conversation about whether the team is capable of assembling a deep playoff run.

“There were some good things and there were some things that could have been better,” Belichick said of the regular season. “In the end, we are where we are.”

Despite the discussion surrounding Brady’s knee, the Patriots’ injury report has stayed relatively empty ahead of the postseason. Though Belichick credited the players and the training staff for putting the group in a position where it can “perform at a high level over an extended period of time,” he also neglected to dwell on the importance of the team’s health.

“What will be important is playing well,” Belichick said. “Playing and coaching well the next time we get to play.”

The Patriots will host their next opponent the weekend of Jan. 12-13. The three possibilities are the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertisement

“We’ll see who the next team we play is,” Belichick said. “We know whoever the team is, we know they’ll be good or they wouldn’t be playing at this time of year. We need to play our best game [and] coach our best game. That’s what we’ll all try to do.”

After dropping back-to-back games in December for the first time since 2002, Belichick seemed pleased with the pair of divisional wins that closed out the season.

“They’ve done a good job,” he said. “That’s coming in here every day ready to go. No bad days, no bad practices — I mean, obviously there’s always things you can practice and so forth — but they worked hard. They were ready to go. They put a lot into these last two games, and we had good results, so the players did a great job. We had great leadership from some of our veteran players, the captains, but also some of the other guys in all three phases.”

See Your Boston Teams Up Close

TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Patriots Jets
Patriots
5 takeaways from a 38-3 throttling of the Jets that secured a first-round playoff bye for the Patriots December 30, 2018 | 7:29 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
What Julian Edelman said about missing out on his $500,000 bonus December 30, 2018 | 6:56 PM
Todd Bowles, Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Todd Bowles said after what could be his last game as HC of the NYJ December 30, 2018 | 6:50 PM
Sam Darnold
Patriots
What Sam Darnold said about getting smoked by the Patriots December 30, 2018 | 6:07 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady's New Year's resolution is very predictable December 30, 2018 | 5:40 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady left and head coach Bill Belichick speak on the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Chad Finn: Tom Brady looked like Tom Brady again, and other thoughts December 30, 2018 | 4:57 PM
Fans arrive at Gillette Stadium for an NFL football game between the between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Here are the Patriots' 2019 opponents December 30, 2018 | 4:12 PM
Tom Brady Sam Darnold
Patriots
Patriots beat Jets 38-3, clinch another 1st-round bye December 30, 2018 | 4:05 PM
Foxborough MA 12/30/18 New England Patriots Devin McCourty returns a fumble recovery against the New York Jets during second quarter NFL action at Gillette Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Devin McCourty left the Jets game with a head injury December 30, 2018 | 3:11 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Former Patriots players defend Julian Edelman against 'dirty player' accusation December 30, 2018 | 12:19 PM
Julian Edelman, James White
Patriots
The Patriots clinch at least the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a 38-3 win over the Jets December 30, 2018 | 11:12 AM
Paul Pierce raises his number to the rafters.
Sports News
10 unforgettable Boston sports moments from 2018 December 30, 2018 | 9:33 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Homeless man's reaction to Kyrie Irving's donation caught on camera December 30, 2018 | 9:02 AM
Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak on Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 OT win over the Sabres December 30, 2018 | 12:07 AM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum controls the ball between Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol and forward JaMychal Green on Saturday.
Celtics
Celtics rally to beat Grizzlies, 112-103, on road December 29, 2018 | 10:58 PM
Bruins center Sean Kuraly puts the game-winning goal past Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton on Saturday.
NHL
Sean Kuraly provides the dagger as Bruins outlast Sabres December 29, 2018 | 10:10 PM
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8), defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42), and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate a touchdown scored by Ross in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semifinal playoff game against Notre Dame on Saturday.
College Sports
Clemson routs Notre Dame, advances to championship game December 29, 2018 | 8:02 PM
John Wall could miss the remainder of the season.
NBA
Wizards say John Wall 'likely' to have surgery on left heel December 29, 2018 | 6:39 PM
Julian Edelman helped the Patriots beat the Bills, 24-12, on Sunday.
Patriots
Julian Edelman fined $63,504 for 3 separate incidents December 29, 2018 | 5:37 PM
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy enjoys playing at his home outdoor rink.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy's outdoor hockey roots bring back memories December 29, 2018 | 4:16 PM
David Backes.
Bruins
NHL suspends Bruins David Backes 3 games for hit to head December 28, 2018 | 7:05 PM
Patriots Jets Football
Patriots
Chad Finn: Struggles on road illustrate need for Patriots to clinch bye December 28, 2018 | 4:00 PM
Bruins
Tuukka Rask will wear a special helmet for the Winter Classic — if he plays December 28, 2018 | 3:49 PM
Bruins
A guide to the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium December 28, 2018 | 3:45 PM
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, right, dribbles as Houston Rockets guard James Harden defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Celtics
5 takeaways on the post-meeting Celtics December 28, 2018 | 12:02 PM
Vince Lombardi trophy
Patriots
The Patriots are officially the No. 2 seed in the AFC December 28, 2018 | 11:54 AM
David Backes
Bruins
David Backes faces NHL discipline hearing Friday December 28, 2018 | 11:33 AM
Patriots Jets Football
Patriots
What experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Jets game December 28, 2018 | 10:56 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo Tom Brady Josh McDaniels
Sports News
What 2 former Patriots think of the Jimmy Garoppolo trade's lasting impact December 28, 2018 | 9:58 AM
Marcus Morris
Celtics
What Marcus Morris had to say about his ejection December 28, 2018 | 9:17 AM