The Patriots’ first playoff game is Sunday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m.

The Patriots will open the playoffs Sunday, Jan. 13 against an opponent to be determined, but they will play at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m.

The playoff schedule for the Divisional Round, the weekend of Jan. 12-13:

Saturday, Jan. 12

Lowest AFC seed at Kansas City, 4:35 p.m., NBC

Highest NFC seed at Los Angeles Rams, Fox

Sunday, Jan. 13

Highest AFC seed at New England, 1:05 p.m., CBS

Lowest NFC seed at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m., Fox