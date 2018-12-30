The Patriots’ first playoff game is Sunday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m.
Here's the divisional round schedule.
The Patriots will open the playoffs Sunday, Jan. 13 against an opponent to be determined, but they will play at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m.
The playoff schedule for the Divisional Round, the weekend of Jan. 12-13:
Saturday, Jan. 12
Lowest AFC seed at Kansas City, 4:35 p.m., NBC
Highest NFC seed at Los Angeles Rams, Fox
Sunday, Jan. 13
Highest AFC seed at New England, 1:05 p.m., CBS
Lowest NFC seed at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m., Fox
Patriots have played in 14 Divisional Round games under Belichick. Only four of them have been on Sunday (3-1, loss to Jets), and not since 2012 season pic.twitter.com/CkFXEQ64sD— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 31, 2018