Patriots vs Jets: Live updates and analysis

There’s a lot at stake for the Patriots as they finish their regular season Sunday against the Jets at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots clinched the AFC East last Sunday with a win over the Bills, but their playoff seed is still in flux. They can be any of the top four AFC seeds by day’s end, and their fate depends not only on their own play, but the results of other games from around the league.

The Globe’s Ben Volin broke down all possible playoff Patriots playoff scenarios in his Sunday Football Notes:

“A Patriots win over the Jets most likely means the No. 2 seed, though they can grab No. 1 if the Chiefs and Chargers also both lose. A loss to the Jets would most likely land the Patriots in the No. 3 seed, but the Patriots have two doomsday scenarios in which they lose to the Jets and finish No. 4: If the Ravens and Texans also win, or the Texans lose, Ravens win, and Titans win.’’

Pregame scenes

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold warms up. —AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Jets are in their white uniforms and green pants today pic.twitter.com/713Itoupno — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 30, 2018

Siblings Richard Lisavich, left, of Chelmsford, Mass., and Irene Lisavich, of Windham, N.H., play backgammon while tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium. —AP Photo/Steven Senne

Inactives

Patriots: James Ferentz, OL. Adrian Clayborn, DE. Jacob Hollister, TE. Duke Dawson, DB. Obi Melifonwu, S. Keionta Davis, DL. Cordarrelle Patterson, WR.

Brady's weapons today vs. Jets. A little bit less than a full deck: RB: Michel, White, Burkhead WR: Edelman, Hogan, Dorsett TE: Gronk, Allen FB: Develin — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 30, 2018

This is the first NFL game Cordarrelle Patterson has ever missed. He's been in the league for six years. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) December 30, 2018

Jets: Davis Webb, QB. Jermaine Kearse, WR. Trumaine Johnson, CB. Brandon Bryant, DB. Eric Smith, OT. Destiny Vaeao, DL. Folorunso Fatukasi, DL.

Keys to victory

Jets

1. Sam Darnold must command a steady ship. There’s no such thing as a rookie in Week 17, so Darnold has to block out the noise, avoid the turbulence, and make smart decisions.

2. Inside linebackers Avery Williamson and Neville Hewitt have to shed blocks (look out for Shaq Mason!) and plug the gaps to put the brakes on Sony Michel.

3. Andre Roberts is an exquisite return man. He needs to make some plays on special teams in order to shorten the field for a shorthanded offense.

Patriots

1. Tom Brady needs to start fast and get all his passengers on board early. When Brady starts handing out snacks to everyone, there’s few defenses that have an escape plan.

2. Put on an extra lifejacket and keep Leonard Williams out of the backfield. This jumbo jet of a defensive end can ragdoll and bullrush as he crashes pocket.

3. Elijah McGuire has been pretty productive runner/receiver since having his role increased lately. Better spy the diminutive back and prevent him from hijacking this one.

– Jim McBride

Pregame reading

