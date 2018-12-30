Patriots vs Jets: Live updates and analysis

Follow along for the latest news from Gillette Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Julian Edelman
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman warms up before a game against the New York Jets. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
11:12 AM

There’s a lot at stake for the Patriots as they finish their regular season Sunday against the Jets at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots clinched the AFC East last Sunday with a win over the Bills, but their playoff seed is still in flux. They can be any of the top four AFC seeds by day’s end, and their fate depends not only on their own play, but the results of other games from around the league.

The Globe’s Ben Volin broke down all possible playoff Patriots playoff scenarios in his Sunday Football Notes:

“A Patriots win over the Jets most likely means the No. 2 seed, though they can grab No. 1 if the Chiefs and Chargers also both lose. A loss to the Jets would most likely land the Patriots in the No. 3 seed, but the Patriots have two doomsday scenarios in which they lose to the Jets and finish No. 4: If the Ravens and Texans also win, or the Texans lose, Ravens win, and Titans win.’’

Pregame scenes

Sam Darnold
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold warms up. —AP Photo/Charles Krupa
Jets Patriots Football
Siblings Richard Lisavich, left, of Chelmsford, Mass., and Irene Lisavich, of Windham, N.H., play backgammon while tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium. —AP Photo/Steven Senne

Inactives

Patriots: James Ferentz, OL. Adrian Clayborn, DE. Jacob Hollister, TE. Duke Dawson, DB. Obi Melifonwu, S. Keionta Davis, DL. Cordarrelle Patterson, WR.

Jets: Davis Webb, QB. Jermaine Kearse, WR. Trumaine Johnson, CB. Brandon Bryant, DB. Eric Smith, OT. Destiny Vaeao, DL. Folorunso Fatukasi, DL.

Keys to victory

Jets

1. Sam Darnold must command a steady ship. There’s no such thing as a rookie in Week 17, so Darnold has to block out the noise, avoid the turbulence, and make smart decisions.

2. Inside linebackers Avery Williamson and Neville Hewitt have to shed blocks (look out for Shaq Mason!) and plug the gaps to put the brakes on Sony Michel.

3. Andre Roberts is an exquisite return man. He needs to make some plays on special teams in order to shorten the field for a shorthanded offense.

Patriots

1. Tom Brady needs to start fast and get all his passengers on board early. When Brady starts handing out snacks to everyone, there’s few defenses that have an escape plan.

2. Put on an extra lifejacket and keep Leonard Williams out of the backfield. This jumbo jet of a defensive end can ragdoll and bullrush as he crashes pocket.

3. Elijah McGuire has been pretty productive runner/receiver since having his role increased lately. Better spy the diminutive back and prevent him from hijacking this one.

– Jim McBride

Pregame reading

Chad Finn’s Unconventional Preview: Struggles on road illustrate need for Patriots to clinch bye Sunday (Read more)

What experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game (Read more)

Tara Sullivan: Here’s why this Patriots’ AFC East crown is the best one ever for Devin McCourty (Read more)

NFL playoffs guide: Schedules and scenarios for Week 17 (Read more)

Patriots’ Dont’a Hightower has enjoyed a healthy season (Read more)

