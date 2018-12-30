What Todd Bowles said after what could be his last game as HC of the NYJ

For Todd Bowles, the New York Jets’ 4-12 record feels about as well as it reads.

Asked about his emotions about the season after his team’s 38-3 loss to the New England Patriots, the head coach said, “Probably the same as the record. 4 and 12, you don’t feel very good.”

The record is New York’s worst since 2014 and marks the first time since 1975-77 that the team has lost 11 games or more three years in a row. Bowles, who said he has no regrets from the last four years as Jets head coach, has been in charge for that three-year stint at the bottom of the AFC East.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reported the Jets are already preparing to find Bowles’s replacement. Despite the scorching hot seat he’s sitting on, Bowles did not address his job status Sunday. He repeatedly told reporters, “I don’t talk about my job,” and noted he will meet with Jets CEO Christopher Johnson on Monday.

“We meet like we always meet, no different than any other game,” Bowles said. “I’ll meet with him, probably tomorrow or whatever, and we’ll go from there.”

Bowles pointed to New York’s “good effort” against New England, though he acknowledged ill-advised mistakes at ill-advised times were “very frustrating.”

The head coach was asked whether it was realistic to expect to be a winner with the talent — or lack thereof — on the Jets roster.

“As a coach, you are supposed to win, regardless of who is on your roster,” Bowles said. “And you know, we have guys that can play and we have guys that are coming along that are young. We have guys that got injured, but that’s everybody in the league. So you know we don’t use that excuse.”

For his part, rookie quarterback Sam Darnold vouched for his first NFL coach.

“Coach Bowles is a great coach,” Darnold said. “He’s going to be himself day in and day out and I think any player can respect that and I think all the coaches respect that too. He’s awesome to play for.”